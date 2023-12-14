How To Make Whipped Cream At Home Without A Mixer

No mixer? No problem! Make freshly whipped cream for your favourite cakes, pies, and winter drinks using everyday kitchen tools.

Nothing says dessert like a velvety spoonful of whipped cream over a sweet little treat. Whether it’s a topping for festive peppermint cheesecake bars, classic coconut cream pie; or complementing the warm sweetness of five-spice roasted apples, whipped cream has you covered. It’s a versatile treat that pairs well with a range of desserts and drinks—coffee, hot chocolate, pumpkin spice latte, and our favourite cream liqueurs—or even as a decadent treat on its own. It’s also incredibly easy to make at home with basic kitchen tools.

How to prep for whipped cream

Before you start whipping, place your bowl, whisk, blender, or mason jar in the refrigerator for at least 15-30 minutes before starting. Cold utensils and ingredients help the cream whip up faster and hold its structure better.

What type of cream should you use?

Choose heavy cream or whipping cream with a high fat content (at least 36%). Higher fat content contributes to a more stable whipped cream. Avoid using low-fat creams like table cream, half-and half, or cooking cream. (Trust me, they will not whip.)

Here are four easy ways to make whipped cream at home.

1. How to make whipped cream by hand

The classic and time-tested method of whisking cream by hand is not as hard as it sounds. From cake batter and bread dough to creams and meringues, manual mixing is a method preferred by many chefs, bakers and pâtissiers because it allows them better control over the amount of air that’s incorporated into a mixture and prevent overwhipping, which results in grainy, separated cream.

To start, lay a damp kitchen towel on your counter, place a chilled mixing bowl on top, pour a cup of cold cream and 2 tbsp of powdered sugar into the bowl, and begin whisking vigorously.

It’s best to use taller bowls (think a KitchenAid-style mixing bowl) to prevent cream from splattering. If your mixing bowl is on the shorter side, slightly tip it at an angle, hold tightly with one hand or flush against your torso (wearing an apron is a must for this task) then whisk the cream at the bottom of the bowl. Tilting the bowl gives the liquid less space to move around, which quickens the process and lessens the whisking required. It may take a bit of effort but soon you’ll see soft peaks forming. This method requires patience–between 7 to 10 minutes–and a bit of muscle power, but the result is a rich and velvety whipped cream made with love.

2. How to make whipped cream with a blender

If you have a blender, making whipped cream is a breeze. Blenders are one of the best tools for a batch of perfectly fluffy cream to go with your pies and home-cafe drinks. The secret is in its thin, sharp blades that create smaller air bubbles when “whipping”, which makes for a firmer cream with less prep time.

To make whipped cream in a blender, pour 1 cup of chilled heavy cream and 2-3 tbsp of powdered sugar into an 8-cup blender (Tip: You can double this recipe if you need to cover a whole cake. We suggest working in batches to avoid whipped cream on your kitchen ceiling). Pulse the mixture on a low setting, gradually increasing the speed as the cream thickens. Keep a close eye on the consistency, stopping as soon as soft peaks form. (If you go too far, you’ll get butter.)

3. How to make whipped cream with a food processor

Another kitchen appliance that can come to your rescue is the food processor. It’s the same principle behind the blender method but arguably easier to keep an eye on. Depending on the size of your food processor, you can half or double the recipe of 1 cup whipping cream with 2-3 tbsps of powdered sugar.

Using the basic blade, add the cold heavy cream and sweetener to the processor bowl. Pulse in short bursts until the cream thickens and soft peaks form. Just be careful not to overmix; again, we want whipped cream, not butter!

4. How to make whipped cream with a mason jar

This method requires the least amount of kitchen tools for easy clean up. All you need is cream, powdered sugar, a mason jar, and a little dancing.

To start, pour the chilled heavy cream and sweetener into a clean mason jar, ensuring there’s enough room for the cream to double in size. Seal the jar tightly and shake vigorously for several minutes. The rolling motion distributes air into the cream, gradually transforming it into a luscious whipped texture. The mason jar method is not only fun but also allows you to control the level of whip to your liking.

Other pro whipped cream-making tips

Stabilizers

Consider adding a stabilizer to help the whipped cream maintain its structure. “Stable” whipped cream takes a longer time to melt and stays fluffy for a longer time at room temperature. Some options include:

Powdered Sugar: Unlike table sugar, powdered sugar has a fine texture that dissolves into cream for a smooth and airy texture. It also contains corn starch which helps the cream hold its shape. Add 1-2 tbsp to the cream before whipping.

Unlike table sugar, powdered sugar has a fine texture that dissolves into cream for a smooth and airy texture. It also contains corn starch which helps the cream hold its shape. Add 1-2 tbsp to the cream before whipping. Gelatine: Dissolve a small amount of unflavoured gelatine in cold water, then heat it gently—in a saucepan or in the microwave— just until it’s liquid. Let it cool slightly before incorporating it into the whipped cream.

Dissolve a small amount of unflavoured gelatine in cold water, then heat it gently—in a saucepan or in the microwave— until it’s liquid. Let it cool slightly before incorporating it into the whipped cream. Cream of Tartar: Add a pinch of cream of tartar while whipping the cream. It helps stabilize the structure of the whipped cream.

Sweeten Wisely

Add sugar gradually while whipping the cream. Incorporating sugar too quickly can destabilize the whipped cream.

Avoid Over-Whipping

Stop whipping as soon as stiff peaks form. Over-whipping can lead to the separation of fats in the cream and result in a grainy texture.

How To Store Whipped Cream

Store whipped cream in the refrigerator until ready to use. For best results, try to serve freshly whipped cream immediately. You can keep any leftovers in the fridge for up to a week in an airtight container.