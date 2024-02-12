Advertisement

Mini Egg Skillet Cookie

  • Prep Time15 mins
  • Total Time1 hr
  • Makes8-10 servings
Photography, Christie Vuong. Produced by Aimee Nishitoba. Food Stylist, Michelle Lucas Larving. Prop Stylist, Madeleine Johari.

Baked in one pan, this candy-egg-dotted skillet treat is sure to be an Easter hit. — Irene Ngo

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

  • 1 tsp baking soda

  • 1/2 tsp salt

  • 1 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

  • 5 tbsps granulated sugar

  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

  • 1 large egg

  • 1 large egg yolk

  • 1 tsp vanilla

  • 1 cup mini eggs, chopped

  • 1 tsp sea salt

  • 1/2 cup mini eggs, whole

Instructions

  • Position rack in bottom third of oven, then preheat to 350F. Spray a 10-in.-wide cast iron (or oven-safe) frying pan with oil.

  • Stir flour with baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Beat sugars with butter in a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium, until creamy, about 1 min. Beat in egg, yolk and vanilla. Gradually stir in flour mixture until just combined. Stir in chopped mini eggs.

  • Scrape dough into pan, pressing evenly to edges. Sprinkle with flaked sea salt, if desired, and press whole mini eggs into dough.

  • Bake until top of cookie is golden-brown, 25 to 30 min. Remove to a heat-proof surface. Let stand until cool enough to cut into squares. Serve warm with ice cream, if desired.


Kitchen Tip

A 200-g pkg of mini eggs contains about 1 cup of candies.

FILED UNDER:
bakingcookiesEaster
