Mini Egg Skillet Cookie

Photography, Christie Vuong. Produced by Aimee Nishitoba. Food Stylist, Michelle Lucas Larving. Prop Stylist, Madeleine Johari.
Baked in one pan, this candy-egg-dotted skillet treat is sure to be an Easter hit. — Irene Ngo
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
1 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
5 tbsps granulated sugar
3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
1 tsp vanilla
1 cup mini eggs, chopped
1 tsp sea salt
1/2 cup mini eggs, whole
Position rack in bottom third of oven, then preheat to 350F. Spray a 10-in.-wide cast iron (or oven-safe) frying pan with oil.
Stir flour with baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Beat sugars with butter in a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium, until creamy, about 1 min. Beat in egg, yolk and vanilla. Gradually stir in flour mixture until just combined. Stir in chopped mini eggs.
Scrape dough into pan, pressing evenly to edges. Sprinkle with flaked sea salt, if desired, and press whole mini eggs into dough.
Bake until top of cookie is golden-brown, 25 to 30 min. Remove to a heat-proof surface. Let stand until cool enough to cut into squares. Serve warm with ice cream, if desired.
A 200-g pkg of mini eggs contains about 1 cup of candies.