Mini Egg Shortbread Cookies

148

  • Prep Time10 mins
  • Total Time30 mins
  • Makes3½ dozen 2-inch cookies
In an average year Cake & Loaf Bakery goes through more than seven hundred pounds of chocolate candy mini eggs. That’s equivalent to the weight of two full-grown gorillas. Just when we think people are sick of mini eggs, they request more! One customer request led to the creation of these mouth-watering cookies. Because they stay delicious for weeks, they also make a great take-home gift for your guests. Just make sure to bake them thoroughly and that they are dry all the way to the centre if you need them to last; they tend to hang on to moisture in their centres. They are beautiful gems to add to your platters or charcuterie spreads for a little extra colour and an unexpected treat to balance out a cheese tray or other savoury spread. — Nickey Miller and Josie Rudderham

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

  • 1/2 cup icing sugar

  • 1/2 cup cornstarch

  • 1 tsp vanilla bean paste

  • 3/4 tsp salt

  • 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

  • 10 oz (1 1/2 cups) candied chocolate eggs, lightly smashed

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, lightly cream the butter on medium-high speed just until it is smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Do not incorporate air into the butter. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl.

  • Add the icing sugar, cornstarch, vanilla bean paste, and salt and beat on low speed, gradually increasing to medium-high speed, until the mixture is smooth and no chunks remain, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add the flour and mini eggs and mix on low speed, gradually increasing to medium-high speed, until the flour is fully incorporated, without whipping air into the dough, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Scoop twenty-one 1½-tablespoon portions of cookie dough onto each prepared baking sheet, leaving a little space between them. Gently press down on the cookies to flatten them to ¾-inch thickness. Bake, one sheet at a time, for 12 to 16 minutes, or until very lightly browned around the edges. Cool the cookies completely on the baking sheets.

Excerpted from Cake & Loaf gatherings: Sweet and Savoury Recipes to Celebrate Every Occasion by Nickey Miller and Josie Rudderham. Copyright © 2023 Nickey Miller and Josie Rudderham. Photography and illustrations by Nickey Miller. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

FILED UNDER:
bakingcookiesEaster
