261
(Photo: Erik Putz)
These spring buns are light, airy and drizzled with the thinnest (but most delicious) glaze. The fresher from the oven they are, the more addictive every bite will be. In Elizabethan England hot cross buns were banned from sale on any day except Good Friday because they are so indulgent.
1 1/2 cups raisins, (205 g)
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided (375 g)
1/4 cup granulated sugar, (50 g)
1 tbsp orange zest, (optional)
8 g quick-rise yeast, (2 1/4 tsp)
1 tsp cinnamon, (2 g)
1 tsp salt, (6 g)
1/4 tsp ground ginger
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/3 cup warm water
1/2 cup warm milk, (125 g)
2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted (30 g)
1 egg, at room temperature (50 g)
1/4 cup all-purpose flour, (35 g)
1/4 cup water, (55 g)
1 cup icing sugar, (120 g)
2 tbsp water
COVER raisins with boiling water in a small bowl. Let stand until plump, 10 min. Drain well and pat dry with a kitchen towel.
COMBINE 1 cup flour with granulated sugar, yeast, cinnamon, salt, ginger, nutmeg and raisins (and orange zest, if desired) in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Beat in 1/3 cup warm water, warm milk, butter and egg. Beat in remaining 1 3/4 cups flour on medium until dough is smooth and pulls cleanly away from the bottom and sides of bowl, 5 to 7 min. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl. Cover loosely with a plastic wrap and let rest until dough is doubled in size, about 1 hour.
LINE a baking sheet with parchment. Transfer dough onto a lightly floured surface. Divide into 12 equal portions. Roll each portion into a smooth ball. Transfer to prepared sheet and arrange balls in 3 rows of 4, so they are just touching. Loosely cover with plastic wrap. Let stand until doubled in size, 1 more hour.
PREHEAT oven to 350F. Stir 1/4 cup flour with 1/4 cup water until smooth. Spoon or pipe a cross over each bun. Bake in centre of oven until golden brown, about 25 min.
STIR icing sugar with 2 tbsp water until smooth. Brush evenly over hot buns. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.
Calories 249, Protein 5g, Carbohydrates 51g, Fat 4g, Fibre 3g, Sodium 208mg.
Excellent source of folate.