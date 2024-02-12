COMBINE 1 cup flour with granulated sugar, yeast, cinnamon, salt, ginger, nutmeg and raisins (and orange zest, if desired) in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Beat in 1/3 cup warm water, warm milk, butter and egg. Beat in remaining 1 3/4 cups flour on medium until dough is smooth and pulls cleanly away from the bottom and sides of bowl, 5 to 7 min. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl. Cover loosely with a plastic wrap and let rest until dough is doubled in size, about 1 hour.