11 Spectacular Roast Recipes That Aren’t Turkey

Here are great ideas for an elegant meal, from a traditional prime rib roast to bacon-wrapped tenderloin.

If turkey’s not on the table this year, turn to a different kind of roast recipe for your holiday menu. From a classic prime rib roast, to glistening glazed hams and spatchcocked chickens, any one of these roast recipes will be a stunning centrepiece.

Gallery Holiday roasts that aren’t turkey Photo, Erik Putz. Ultimate roast beef and gravy This glorious prime rib roast is the star of the show. Paired with Yorkshire pudding, crispy roast potatoes and more, it’s the perfect alternative for anyone who wants to give turkey a break this year. Get our ultimate roast beef recipe.

