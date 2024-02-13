113
(Photo: iStock)
Our unbelievably moist four-layer carrot cake recipe decked out in white-chocolate cream-cheese frosting is perfect for birthdays, or just because.
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
2 tsp cinnamon, or 1 tsp each cinnamon and allspice
1/2 tsp salt
5 to 6 medium carrots, peeled
4 eggs
1 1/4 cups lightly packed brown sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
1 tsp vanilla
1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, or pecans
168 g white chocolate, coarsely chopped
2 250-g pkgs cream cheese, cut into cubes, at room temperature
3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
3 cups sifted icing sugar
1 tsp vanilla
Preheat oven to 350F (180C). Oil 2 9-in. (23-cm) round cake pans. Line bottom of pans with parchment paper. In a large bowl, stir flour with baking powder, baking soda, spices and salt until evenly mixed. Grate carrots, using the grating disc of a food processor or box grater. Measure out 3 1/2 cups (875 mL).
In another bowl, whisk eggs with brown sugar, oil and vanilla. Stir in grated carrots. Make a well in centre of dry ingredients. Add carrot mixture and nuts. Stir just until mixed. Pour batter into pans, dividing equally. Smooth tops.
Bake in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted into centre of cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 min. Then run a knife around edges of cakes. Cool in pan, on a rack, 10 min, then turn cakes onto rack and cool. If making ahead, wrap cooled cakes in plastic and leave at room temperature up to 3 days. Or freeze, overwrapped with foil, up to 1 month.
For icing, place chocolate in a bowl. Microwave on medium until almost melted, 1 to 2 min. Stir until smooth. Cool. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and butter until creamy. Beat in icing sugar, then cooled chocolate and vanilla. Refrigerate icing to firm up a little, 15 to 30 min. If making ahead, cover and refrigerate up to 1 week. Then leave at room temperature until soft enough to spread easily.
To assemble a 4-layer cake, carefully slice each cake in half horizontally. (This cake also looks terrific in 2 layers.) Place 1 layer on a cake plate. Spread with a scant cup (225 mL) of icing. Top with another layer and repeat icing. Continue with remaining layers and icing. Spread leftover icing over sides. Iced carrot cake will keep well in refrigerator for 3 days.
Calories 633, Protein 8g, Carbohydrates 58g, Fat 43g, Fibre 2g.