16 Classic Cake Recipes For Every Occasion

Chocolate. Angel food. Vanilla. Coconut. No matter which cake you bake, it’s sure to stand out from the rest.

Sometimes the best recipes are the ones that keep things simple. These classic cakes cover every event, from birthdays to everyday desserts and late-night cravings. From our take on a deep and delicious chocolate cake (watch how to make it below), to an airy angel food cake, an Insta-worthy vanilla layer cake and a crumbly coffee cake, these are the recipes we come back to again and again.

Gallery Classic cake recipes Photo, Erik Putz. Strawberry-chocolate sheet cake Strawberries and chocolate are a match made in heaven, so why not marry the flavours in this decadent, delicious cake? Get this strawberry chocolate cake recipe.