Gluten-Free Chocolate-Fudge Cake

126

  • Prep Time10 mins
  • Total Time40 mins
  • Makes10 servings
Photo, Michael Alberstat

Wow guests with this moist, decadent Bundt cake.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup milk, at room temperature

  • 2 tbsp instant coffee granules

  • 2 eggs

  • 1 cup granulated sugar

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil

  • 2 tsp vanilla

  • 1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour, preferably Bob's Red Mill

  • 1 cup cocoa powder, preferably Fry's

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • 1 tsp baking soda

  • 3/4 tsp xanthan gum

  • 1/2 tsp salt

Glaze

  • 1/4 cup 35% cream

  • 56 g semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped (about two squares)

  • 1 tbsp honey, or corn syrup

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 350F. Lightly spray a 10 inch Bundt pan with oil.

  • WHISK milk with coffee in a large bowl until completely dissolved. Whisk in eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla. Whisk flour with cocoa, baking powder and soda, xanthan gum and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk into milk mixture. Scrape batter into prepared pan.

  • BAKE in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted into cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 min. Transfer pan to a rack to cool completely, about 40 min. Invert pan onto a cake plate.

  • POUR cream into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium until hot, 1 min. Immediately add chocolate and stir until melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in honey. Or heat cream in a small saucepan over medium until it almost comes to a boil. Add chocolate. Stir just until melted. Stir in honey. Drizzle over cake and top with chocolate curls. Cake will keep well, covered, at room temperature, up to 2 days.


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 274, Protein 6g, Carbohydrates 48g, Fat 12g, Fibre 12g, Sodium 556mg.

