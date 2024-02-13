126
Photo, Michael Alberstat
Wow guests with this moist, decadent Bundt cake.
1 cup milk, at room temperature
2 tbsp instant coffee granules
2 eggs
1 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup vegetable oil
2 tsp vanilla
1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour, preferably Bob's Red Mill
1 cup cocoa powder, preferably Fry's
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
3/4 tsp xanthan gum
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 cup 35% cream
56 g semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped (about two squares)
1 tbsp honey, or corn syrup
PREHEAT oven to 350F. Lightly spray a 10 inch Bundt pan with oil.
WHISK milk with coffee in a large bowl until completely dissolved. Whisk in eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla. Whisk flour with cocoa, baking powder and soda, xanthan gum and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk into milk mixture. Scrape batter into prepared pan.
BAKE in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted into cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 min. Transfer pan to a rack to cool completely, about 40 min. Invert pan onto a cake plate.
POUR cream into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium until hot, 1 min. Immediately add chocolate and stir until melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in honey. Or heat cream in a small saucepan over medium until it almost comes to a boil. Add chocolate. Stir just until melted. Stir in honey. Drizzle over cake and top with chocolate curls. Cake will keep well, covered, at room temperature, up to 2 days.
Calories 274, Protein 6g, Carbohydrates 48g, Fat 12g, Fibre 12g, Sodium 556mg.