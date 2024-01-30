By ChatelaineUpdated January 31, 2024
Produced by Aimee Nishitoba, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Eshun Mott, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari.
Indulge in everything from rich cakes to elegant tarts, delicate mousses and airy soufflés this month. (Your Valentine will thank you.)
Find your new favourite chocolate dessert recipes in the gallery below.
These decadent sweet hearts are the love child of crossiants and pretzels—and are so easy to prepare! (We layered semi-sweet chocolate inside and drizzled milk chocolate on top, but any combo works.) Get our chocolate-almond cretzel recipe.
The cool shiver of mint added to the chocolate feels practically made for wintertime. It’s like sunshine glinting off a snowbank. These fudgy treats are ideal partners with an espresso as an afternoon pick-me-up or to end the night. —Tara O’Brady
Get our gilded chocolate cakelets recipe.
Readers requested this citrusy layered cake recipe from the 1970s so often that we reprinted it in 2000. Now we’re doing so again—with a little ’70s swagger in the decoration.
Get our grand marnier chocolate torte recipe here.
One of my favourite desserts growing up in the ’80s was chocolate-pudding pie, which was made from a pudding package and topped with artificial whipped cream from a tub. It was good. But this is better. Thankfully, it still hits all those nostalgia high notes. (Note: This is made in the French chocolate-mousse tradition, so it contains raw eggs.)—Amy Rosen
Get our chocolate mousse pie recipe here.
Decorating tip: Use the back of a cereal spoon to create smooth decorative peaks and swirls on the meringue. Get our Guinness cake with cloud icing recipe.
Spoonably soft fruit and a velvety chocolate sauce get spiked with tequila and cayenne. Poach pears ahead of time for a quick dessert or skip the sauce and use a drinking chocolate mix instead, which is thicker than typical hot chocolate. Soma and ChocoSol make great Canadian options. —Chantal Braganza
Get our tequila-poached pears with chili-chocolate sauce recipe.
I’m adopting this classic pairing of chocolate and orange and applying it to our traditional barfi recipe so it’s modern, exquisite and exceptionally decadent with vanilla, dark chocolate and a hint of juicy citrus. —Preena Chauhan, co-author, New Indian Basics: 100 Traditional and Modern Recipes From Arvinda’s Family Kitchen
Get our chocolate orange and vanilla cardamom barfi recipe.
This cozy confection—decadent cake enrobed in a silken sauce—provides a delicious finale to dinner this Valentine’s Day. Serve it up in individual dishes or dig right in. Get our chocolate pudding cake recipe.
Growing up, I’d wake up to the smell of chocolate instead of bacon and start my day with a bowl of champorado, a Filipino rice porridge. It felt illegal to eat something so decadent for breakfast: soft glutinous rice swimming in chocolate soup, made by dissolving tablea (tablets of ground roasted cocoa beans) in boiling water, and topped with evaporated milk. Our recipe is inspired by the original, using oatmeal instead of rice. — Isabelle Docto
Get our champorado (Filipino chocolate oatmeal) recipe.
Most recipes I’ve come across are chocolate-based, with a dash of cocoa powder and corn syrup. My mom’s version uses honey caramel and a touch of salt instead. This is her recipe, with a chocolate drizzle for extra indulgence.—Haley Polinsky
Get our puffed wheat squares with chocolate drizzle recipe.
Who doesn’t love a double chocolate cupcake? (They’re a classic for a reason.) Get our chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream icing recipe.
Skip grabbing a chocolate bar from the grocery store and try out this easy, elevated chocolate-covered coconut bar. Get our vegan no-bake chocolate-covered coconut bars recipe.
Strawberries and chocolate are a match made in heaven, so why not marry the flavours in this decadent, delicious cake? Get our strawberry-chocolate cake recipe.
If dipping a spoon into a smooth and creamy chocolate dip is more your speed, try our chocolate mousse recipe.
It will be love at first bite when you taste the rich chocolate ganache, gooey caramel, buttery crust and delicate sprinkling of pink salt that make up this sinfully good dessert. Get our salted caramel and chocolate tart recipe.
These decadent truffles are both intensely satisfying and incredibly easy to make. Get our chocolate truffle recipe.
Who needs the store-bought stuff, when you can make this version at home? Get our homemade chocolate pudding recipe.
This luscious pie can be made up to 24 hours ahead and the crust still maintains its shape and texture. Get our velvety chocolate pie recipe.
These soft and fudgy vegan chocolate crinkle cookies are sure to please even the pickiest cookie or chocolate lover. Get Whisk and Sugar's vegan chocolate crinkle cookies.
In homage to McCain’s Deep ‘n Delicious cake, we used a star tip for the frosting. But you can also slather it on and add sprinkles for an equally special treat. Get our easiest chocolate cake, ever, recipe.
Short on time (or baking know-how)? This cake—rumoured to be a favourite of Prince William’s—is the perfect, eye-pleasing dessert. Get our mocha biscuit cake recipe.
This classic snack coated in dark chocolate and pistachios is perfect for all ages. Get our chocolate covered pretzels recipe.
This thick French chocolate sauce can be used as a glaze, icing or pastry filling. Get our chocolate ganache recipe.
Grab a few spoons and dig in! (Or you can cut it into triangles, if that’s your thing.) Get our skillet chocolate chip cookie recipe.
It takes just five ingredients and 25 minutes to whip up this unforgettable no-bake ice cream cake. Laced with espresso and topped with candy-shop chocolates, it’s the ultimate treat! Get our mocha ice cream cake recipe.
These irresistible cookies strike the perfect balance between fudgy chew on the inside and crispy crackle on the outside. Get our double-chocolate brownie cookie recipe.
Truly decadent! And it can be made a day in advance to save time. (Just be sure to keep it chilled overnight.) Get our chocolate-bourban pecan pie recipe.
Why use melted butter in this recipe? Since it has already released much of its water content, it makes the finished brownies soft and dense, as well as flavourful. Get our triple-chocolate brownie recipe.
There’s no better time than winter to savour a darkly decadent dessert. Topped with whipped cream, these individual treats will put you on cloud nine. Get our dark chocolate soufflé with cream recipe.
Have a gluten-free Valentine at home? Treat them to this delicious cake–no one will be able to tell the difference. Get our gluten-free chocolate fudge cake recipe.
Dark and fudgy brownies are always a hit–plus, they can be made a bit ahead of time so you don’t have to rush around the kitchen after dinner. Get our gluten-free brownie recipe.
