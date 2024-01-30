56
(Photo: Roberto Caruso)
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1/2 tsp salt
168 g bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
1/2 cup unsalted butter
3 eggs
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tsp vanilla
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
PREHEAT oven to 325F. Oil and line an 8x8-in. square baking dish with parchment.
SIFT flour with cocoa and salt in a small bowl.
COMBINE chocolate with butter in a medium bowl. Microwave on medium until almost melted, stirring halfway through, 2 min. Stir until smooth.
WHISK eggs with sugar and vanilla in a large bowl. Scrape in chocolate mixture, then stir until combined. Gradually stir in flour mixture, just until almost mixed. (Overmixing toughens brownies.) Stir in chocolate chips until evenly distributed. Spread batter in prepared dish. Smooth top.
BAKE in centre of oven until edges are firm and middle is set, 35 to 45 min. (A toothpick inserted in the centre may have chocolatey crumbs clinging to it.) Remove pan to a rack and cool completely, about 2 hours. Cut into 16 squares. Brownies will keep well, covered, at room temperature for up to 3 days or wrap in foil and freeze up to 1 month.
Calories 265, Protein 4g, Carbohydrates 30g, Fat 15g, Fibre 2g, Sodium 92mg.
A lesson on butter
Because melted butter has already released much of its water content, it makes the finished treats soft and dense, as well as flavourful. Use it in: loaves and brownies.