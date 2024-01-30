BAKE in centre of oven until edges are firm and middle is set, 35 to 45 min. (A toothpick inserted in the centre may have chocolatey crumbs clinging to it.) Remove pan to a rack and cool completely, about 2 hours. Cut into 16 squares. Brownies will keep well, covered, at room temperature for up to 3 days or wrap in foil and freeze up to 1 month.