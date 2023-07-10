Faster than anything requiring a pastry crust and perfect for socially distanced porch drop-offs, these dessert squares are truly bar none.

These dessert squares recipes celebrate irresistible flavour combinations—both new and old—that we’re excited about. From bright pink squares that channel summer afternoons in the sun, to decadent chocolate-studded squares that have a surprise in every bite, there’s a recipe here you’ll want to try.

Gallery Dessert Squares (Photography by Erik Putz. Food styling by Eshun Mott. Prop styling by Emily Howes. Art direction by Aimee Nishitoba) Vegan Strawberry-Rhubarb Oat Squares With an irresistible oat crust and fruity, vibrant centre—these bars will transport your tastebuds to summertime. Get our vegan strawberry-rhubarb oat squares recipe.