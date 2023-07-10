These dessert squares recipes celebrate irresistible flavour combinations—both new and old—that we’re excited about. From bright pink squares that channel summer afternoons in the sun, to decadent chocolate-studded squares that have a surprise in every bite, there’s a recipe here you’ll want to try.
Vegan Strawberry-Rhubarb Oat Squares
With an irresistible oat crust and fruity, vibrant centre—these bars will transport your tastebuds to summertime. Get our vegan strawberry-rhubarb oat squares recipe.
