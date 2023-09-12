Why should pie have all the fun? Here are all the ways you can whip up something sweet with those cans of pumpkin purée.

If you only buy pumpkin purée once a year for a traditional pie, you’re missing out; and while that pie will always be one of our favourites, there are a host of other ways to make a decadent pumpkin dessert.

Your Thanksgiving menu may already be lined up (pie and all), but know this: from creamy cheesecake to sugar-crusted crème brûleé, fluffy muffins and homemade PSLs, that can of pumpkin purée can be used all through fall. So if any extra purée is hanging around (from the large can, or because you bought extra on sale) these recipes are here for you.

Here are 13 pumpkin dessert recipes for Thanksgiving (and beyond)

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin cheesecake is a great make-ahead dessert, as chilling it overnight creates a dense, firm consistency. Top it with bourbon whipped cream and candied pecans. Get this pumpkin cheesecake recipe here.

Classic Pumpkin Loaf

Dense, rich and full of spice, this easy bread makes great use of leftover pumpkin purée, and it looks great topped with cream cheese icing and pepitas. Get this classic pumpkin loaf recipe here.

Maple-Pumpkin Butter

Craving a little holiday treat without the big holiday clean-up? This maple-pumpkin dip should do the trick! Serve with french toast sticks. Get this maple pumpkin butter recipe here.

Traditional Pumpkin Pie

Sticking to the classics? No problem, our classic pumpkin pie will work every time. Get this traditional pumpkin pie recipe here.

Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

If you’ve got a hankering for the ever-popular PSL but don’t feel like venturing into the cold, try our homemade version instead! Get this homemade pumpkin spice latte recipe here.

Pumpkin Hand Pies

When you have leftover canned pumpkin to use, go for this homemade take on Pop Tarts. Get this pumpkin hand pies recipe here.

Double Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

These sweetly spiced pumpkin muffins will leave your kitchen smelling like warm citrus and brown sugar. Get this double pumpkin streusel muffins recipe here.

Pumpkin Cupcakes With Maple-Bacon Icing

The perfect, seasonal treat. And with maple-bacon icing, you better make extras. Get this pumpkin cupcakes with maple-bacon icing recipe here.

Pumpkin Chocolate Cheesecake Bars

We’ve combined three of our favourite things—spiced pumpkin, cheesecake and milk chocolate—to create this uniquely delicious dessert. Get this pumpkin-chocolate cheesecake bars recipe here.

Pumpkin Pie Buns With Maple Cream Cheese Glaze

Take all the sticky, gooey goodness of a cinnamon roll—then give it an autumnal twist. These pumpkin pie buns are the perfect kicker to your Thanksgiving meal, and they come with a maple cream cheese glaze for added Canadian cred. They’re ideal for sharing or for devouring on your own. Get this pumpkin pie buns with maple cream cheese recipe here.

Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream

Pumpkin pie spice + sweetened condensed milk + 35% cream = delicious. Get this pumpkin pie ice cream recipe here.

Cozy Vegan Pumpkin Pie Cake

This is a very comforting, warming cake that’s simple to put together. Slice yourself a square for the perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea or a healthy-ish lunchbox treat. Get the Vegan Pumpkin Pie Cake recipe here.

Pumpkin Roll-up

Send your kids to school with this healthier alternative to Fruit Roll-ups. (Or just eat them all yourself—we won’t tell anyone.) Get this pumpkin roll-up recipe here.