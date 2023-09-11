Pumpkin purée is good for more than pies. It’s high in fibre, iron, potassium and vitamin A, and a healthy addition to chili, stew, pasta sauce and even oatmeal. Canned pumpkin purée is always acceptable in all our recipes that call for pumpkin purée, but if you have a sugar pumpkin it’s easy to make your own, too.
For best results, choose a sugar pumpkin, or pie pumpkin. It is a small, round winter squash known for a sweeter flavour and smoother texture than its larger, decorative, jack-o’-lantern cousin.
Simple Pumpkin Purée Recipe
- Slice a sugar pumpkin into quarters.
- Scoop out and discard seeds. (For a snack, toss seeds in oil and salt, and roast separately.)
- Roast pieces in a large baking dish, covered with foil, in a 400F oven until fork-tender, about 1 hour.
- Remove from oven. When cool enough to handle, scoop flesh from the skins.
- Whirl in a food processor until very smooth.
