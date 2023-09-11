Food

How To Make Pumpkin Purée: An Easy Recipe

This autumn go-to is good for more than just pies! Try pumpkin purée in chili, oatmeal or stew. And it’s easy to make yourself. 

Pumpkin purée is good for more than pies. It’s high in fibre, iron, potassium and vitamin A, and a healthy addition to chili, stew, pasta sauce and even oatmeal. Canned pumpkin purée is always acceptable in all our recipes that call for pumpkin purée, but if you have a sugar pumpkin it’s easy to make your own, too.

For best results, choose a sugar pumpkin, or pie pumpkin. It is a small, round winter squash known for a sweeter flavour and smoother texture than its larger, decorative, jack-o’-lantern cousin.

This Pumpkin Cheesecake With Bourbon Whipped Cream is a Chatelaine staff favourite—and a great way to use your purée

Simple Pumpkin Purée Recipe

  1. Slice a sugar pumpkin into quarters.
  2. Scoop out and discard seeds. (For a snack, toss seeds in oil and salt, and roast separately.)
  3. Roast pieces in a large baking dish, covered with foil, in a 400F oven until fork-tender, about 1 hour.
  4. Remove from oven. When cool enough to handle, scoop flesh from the skins.
  5. Whirl in a food processor until very smooth.

