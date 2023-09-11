When it comes to using pumpkins in the kitchen, opt for sugar pumpkins because they’re less fibrous and sweeter than larger varieties (and easier to handle). You can roast your own to make homemade purée or pick up a can at your local store. Pumpkin isn’t only for sweet desserts; try roasting cubed pumpkin or adding it to soups and stews like you would any kind of squash for a fall-inspired dish.

How to cook pumpkin

To prepare pumpkin purée, quarter pumpkin (scoop out and discard seeds), roast pumpkin quarters at 400 F in a large, covered baking dish until fork-tender (about 1 hour). When cool enough to handle, scoop flesh from skins and whirl in a food processor until smooth.

Pumpkin recipes

We’re turning to our hands-down favourite Instant Pot recipes this season—starting with this Instant Pot Pumpkin Risotto recipe.

Impress your family with Traditional pumpkin pie made from scratch! Get our Traditional Pumpkin Pie recipe here.

Everyone’s favourite fall gourd can be used for so much more than just pie (though, that’s delicious too!). Get our Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte recipe here.

Level up your snack game with a homemade fruit (and pumpkin!) roll-up. Get our Pumpkin Roll-up recipe here.