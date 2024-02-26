(Photo: Roberto Caruso.)
Winter's foggy greyness, blustery snowstorms and icy rains are nothing a steaming bowl of stew can't handle. From slowly braised chicken, to Moroccan-style vegetable stew and stout-braised beef stew recipes, the only question is: which bowl will you choose? Find inspiration for a hearty and satisfying meal in the gallery below.
Creamy butternut squash, chunky tomatoes and pieces of juicy chicken make this dish a comforting (and easy) meal for weeknights this winter. Get the recipe for nutty chicken stew.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Yes it’s the tail, and is it ever delicious. Intensely rich and tasty, it makes a brilliant stew that freezes well too. Get the recipe for braised oxtail ragu.Photo, Sian Richards.
Try out a creative, cajun-spiced spin on this classic stew. Get the recipe for hearty gumbo.(Photo: Erik Putz; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)
What is braising? A classic method of cooking less-tender cuts of meat and vegetables, braising starts with a pan-sear so the food gains colour and flavour. It’s then cooked gently, covered, in barely bubbling liquid until exceedingly tender. Get the recipe for braised chicken and tomato stew.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This soup is believed to have originated in Mali and spread across western Africa with the proliferation of peanut farming by colonizers in the 16th century. It's traditionally spicy, made with local vegetables, sometimes with meat and always with ground peanuts. Peanut butter speeds up the process here. Serve over warm rice or couscous, or with fufu, a dough-like side dish made from cassava.Photography by Christie Vuong; Food Styling by Sage Dakota; Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari; Round French Oven, lecreuset.ca
There are two tricks for a tender stew. First, buy meat with generous marbling (tiny bits of fat between the muscle fibres). Second, cook it over low heat for several hours. Get the recipe for stout-braised beef stew.Photo, Sian Richards.
Hearty, warming and easy. It takes just 15 minutes to prep, then you pop it in the slow-cooker before heading to work and voilá! Ready by the time you’re home. Get the recipe for Moroccan vegetable stew.Photo, John Cullen.
Enjoy a taste of Morocco at dinner tonight with a stew that pairs dynamic spices with healthy legumes to create a high-protein meal. Get the recipe for Moroccan lentil stew.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Made with bison or stewing beef, it all comes together with chunky vegetables, spices and tomato. It’s a hearty winter meal you’ll want to dig into right away. Get the recipe for bison stew.Photo, Angus Fergusson.
This hearty stew gets a hint of tanginess from balsamic vinegar. Although it’s substantial enough to enjoy it on its own, you can also add meat or fish. Get the recipe for Indian vegetable stew.Photo, Michael Graydon.
A flavourful, tomato-based seafood medley of shrimp, mussels and lobster. Get the recipe for Italian seafood stew.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Try our modern, Japanese-inspired take on traditional beef bourguignon. Kick it up with sake and a grab bag dried mushrooms—rich, hearty and powerful flavours. Get the recipe for sake beef stew.Photo, Yvonne Duivenvoorden.
