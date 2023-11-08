Featuring the stone-cold classic, plus a glitzy holiday take and a less-sweet salted almond version that’s a staff favourite.

While their history has a few unconfirmed origins, this West Coast treat’s connection with Nanaimo, B.C. and its everlasting popularity as a standard Canadian dessert are undeniable. Chocolate, custard creme, coconut and nuts: what’s not to love? Here are a few of our all-time favourite Nanaimo bar recipes—plus a cheeky little frozen treat format.

Let’s start with the classic: a decadently sweet no-bake dessert bar. Get our classic Nanaimo bars recipe here.

What makes our twist on the standard a holiday knockout? Toasting the walnuts for extra oomph, adding a little salt to balance the sweetness and cutting it into sleek diamond shapes. These cute little bars appear here exactly as they did in our December 1995 issue. Get our holiday Nanaimo bars recipe here.

The beloved bar becomes a sheet cake! We take the recipe—first published in the 1980s—up a notch with decadent adornment. Get our decadent Nanaimo cake recipe here.

Some of our kitchen team find traditional Nanaimo bars too sweet, so we developed a bar we all could love. Thanks to cocoa powder, salted almonds and much less sugar, we got it. Get our salted-almond Nanaimo bars recipe here.

What if Nanaimo bars were an ice cream and also on a stick!? Get our Nanaimo bar ice cream pops recipe here.