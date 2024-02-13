Finishing touches

PERFECT CURLS Melt 4 oz (112 g) chopped milk, dark or white chocolate in the microwave or in a bowl over simmering water. Using a spatula, thinly spread melted chocolate into a rectangular shape on the back of a baking sheet. Refrigerate so chocolate can harden slightly. Check often; it's ready when it's no longer shiny, but still malleable. Using a palette knife (a bendable metal spatula), hold both ends so metal blade is horizontally across chocolate in front of you. Press into the chocolate, scraping and pulling in one motion toward you, to form curls. The shape of the curl will depend on the angle of the blade and the temperature of the chocolate. If it sticks and doesn't scrape at all, it is too soft. If it breaks into shards, it's too hard. If you don't get curls the first time, just re-melt and try again. Refrigerate curls in an airtight container until firm, or up to 3 days.

CANDIED FRUIT Fruit cooked in a light simple syrup is a great way to dress up any dessert. We chose kumquats, small oval-shaped citrus fruit. Candy the edible peel and flesh for a sweet and tangy topper. It's easier than you'd think: Start by bringing a large pot of water to a boil. Stir 1 cup (250 mL) granulated sugar with 1 cup (250 mL) water in a saucepan and set over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then simmer, uncovered, until it's syrupy, about 5 min. Slice 1/4 lb (125 g) unpeeled kumquats in half lengthwise, or crosswise into rounds. Add to boiling water. Boil for 3 min. Drain, then plunge into ice-cold water. Drain and add to syrup. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until soft and slightly translucent, 12 more min. Cool. Refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 2 weeks. Remove kumquats from syrup before using.