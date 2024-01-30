217
(Photo: Erik Putz)
This easy dessert, affectionately called “Prince William” in our kitchen, is known to be the royal heir’s favourite.
350-g pkg shortcake biscuits, preferably Peak Freans, coarsely crumbled
300-g pkg semi-sweet chocolate chips, about 1 3/4 cups
1/2 cup unsalted butter
1/2 cup golden corn syrup
1 tbsp instant espresso powder
1/2 tsp flaked sea salt, such as Maldon
1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
1 1/2 tsp refined coconut oil
WRAP the base of an 8-in. springform pan with plastic wrap. Spray inside band with oil, then line with plastic wrap, pressing to adhere to pan. Assemble pan, inserting the base, lip-side down.
RESERVE 1/4 cup crumbled biscuits. Place remaining crumbled biscuits in a medium bowl.
FILL a large pot with water, to about 1 in. deep. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Combine semi-sweet chocolate with butter, corn syrup and espresso powder in a large metal bowl. Set over simmering water. Stir until melted. Remove from heat. Stir in crumbled biscuits and salt. Scrape mixture into prepared pan, smoothing top. Cover surface with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, 2 hours.
RELEASE biscuit cake from pan. Remove base. Transfer cake to a cake stand. Microwave milk chocolate with coconut oil in a small bowl, 1 min. Stir until smooth. Drizzle over top of cake. Sprinkle with reserved 1/4 cup crumbled biscuits. Refrigerate until chocolate is firm, 20 min.
Calories 501, Protein 4g, Carbohydrates 60g, Fat 31g, Fibre 3g, Sodium 151mg.