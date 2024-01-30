FILL a large pot with water, to about 1 in. deep. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Combine semi-sweet chocolate with butter, corn syrup and espresso powder in a large metal bowl. Set over simmering water. Stir until melted. Remove from heat. Stir in crumbled biscuits and salt. Scrape mixture into prepared pan, smoothing top. Cover surface with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, 2 hours.