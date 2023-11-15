Recipe Collections

20 Amazing No-Bake Desserts For The Holidays

Who says holiday treats have to come from the oven? These no-bake treasures are every bit as sublime.

After the turkey, baked brie, fresh pull-apart rolls and everything else you need your oven for this month, it can be difficult to find time (or oven space) for dessert. And if you’re out of time to bake more holiday cookies—or you’re interested in adding something new to the menu—these no-bake desserts are the way to go!

From bite-sized peanut butter balls, to a decadent chocolate trifle, here are our best recipes.

Classic Nanaimo bars on wooden cutting board
Photography, Erik Putz. Food Styling, Dara Sutin. Prop Styling, Krystin Leigh Smith.

Classic Nanaimo Bars

Faster than anything requiring a pastry crust, and perfect for socially distanced porch drop-offs, this recipe for Nanaimo bars is truly bar none. Get our Classic Nanaimo Bars recipe here here.

