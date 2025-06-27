Chocolate Raspberry Ripple Cookies

28
Rippled throughout with streams of dark chocolate and crimson raspberry, these bakery-style cookies are the perfect balance of tart, aromatic fruit and rich dark chocolate.
3/4 cup butter, at room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 egg, at room temperature
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose or gluten-free flour
1/2 tsp baking soda
150 g 70% dark chocolate (about 1 ½ bars, roughly chopped)
1 ¼ cups frozen raspberries (see tip)
Position one rack in the upper middle and one in the lower middle of the oven. Preheat the oven to 350F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or a handheld mixer in a large bowl, beat the butter and sugars on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 min, scraping down the sides of the bowl halfway through. Add the egg and vanilla, and beat on low speed for 1 min or until everything is well incorporated. Scrape down the sides.
Add the flour and baking soda, and mix on low speed until it just comes together, forming a thick batter. Add the chocolate and mix on low for about 15 sec or until the chocolate is evenly distributed throughout. Add the raspberries and mix on low for about 15 sec or until the berries are just mixed in. Don’t overmix, as it will cause the raspberries to thaw, break apart and bleed into the dough too much.
Using a small cookie scoop (roughly 2 tbsp), portion the dough into compact balls and place eight balls on each prepared baking sheet, at least 2 in. apart. Refrigerate the remaining dough.
Place one pan on the upper rack and the other on the lower rack. Bake for 14 to 16 min, rotating the pans and swapping their positions in the oven halfway through, until the cookies are golden brown. Let cool on the pans for 10 min, then transfer the cookies to a cooling rack to cool completely. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to bake the remaining cookies.
Transfer the cooled cookies to an airtight container, with parchment paper between layers. Store at room temperature for up to 4 days—if they last that long. These are stellar cookies on their own, but don’t miss out on sandwiching vanilla ice cream between two of them.
Kitchen tip Using frozen raspberries keeps the colour from seeping out and helps to chill the batter, which saves time before baking–be sure to keep them frozen until it’s time to mix them into the batter.
This recipe is part of an easy-breezy summer menu excerpted from Andrea Buckett’s The Essential Cottage Cookbook.
Excerpted from The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett. Copyright ©2025 Andrea Buckett. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
Andrea Buckett has over 20 years of experience working in the food industry as a corporate chef, recipe developer, culinary instructor and caterer. In addition to her own platform, Andrea Buckett Cooks, she is a regular guest on The Good Stuff with Mary Berg, and has been featured on Breakfast Television, CTV Your Morning and Today’s Shopping Choice, among others. You’ll find her at her family's cottage in Haliburton, Ont. each summer, where she works from a pontoon boat and paddle boards in her free time.