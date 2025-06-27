Chocolate Raspberry Ripple Cookies

Kitchen tip Using frozen raspberries keeps the colour from seeping out and helps to chill the batter, which saves time before baking–be sure to keep them frozen until it’s time to mix them into the batter.

This recipe is part of an easy-breezy summer menu excerpted from Andrea Buckett’s The Essential Cottage Cookbook.

Excerpted from The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett. Copyright ©2025 Andrea Buckett. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.