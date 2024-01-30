Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie

69
(Photo: Sian Richards)
This pie can be made a day in advance to save time. Just be sure to keep it chilled overnight.
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 tsp granulated sugar
3/4 tsp salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter
3 to 4 tbsp ice-cold water
1 egg, beaten
4 eggs
1 cup golden corn syrup
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup melted unsalted butter
1 tbsp bourbon
1 tsp vanilla
1/8 tsp salt
1 cup pecan pieces
1/3 cup semi-sweet mini chocolate chips
WHIRL flour with 1 1/2 tsp sugar and 3/4 tsp salt in a food processor until combined. Add butter. Pulse until finely crumbled. With machine running, add water through the spout, 1 tbsp at a time, and continue whirling until dough comes together, 30 sec. Roll one third of pastry and form into a square. Form remaining pastry into a disc. Wrap each with plastic and refrigerate for 30 min.
POSITION rack in bottom third of oven. Preheat to 375F.
REMOVE chilled pastry from refrigerator. Roll out larger pastry piece on a lightly floured surface into a 12-in.-wide circle. Gently fold pastry in half and lift into a 9-in. pie plate. Unfold and press dough over bottom and up sides of plate, leaving a 1/2-in. overhang. Carefully trim off edges. Refrigerate.
ROLL out smaller pastry piece on a lightly floured surface into a 12 × 6-in. rectangle. Cutting along the long side, with a ruler as a guide, cut off 12 1/4-in.-wide strips. Discard remaining dough. Working with 3 strips at a time, braid the dough on a floured surface. (You will need about 36 in. of braids to line a 9-in. pie.) Brush beaten egg over edges of pie crust. Arrange braids over edges, pressing gently to stick and trimming to fit. Brush with beaten egg.
WHISK 4 eggs in a medium bowl. Whisk in corn syrup, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup melted butter, bourbon, vanilla and 1/8 tsp salt until combined. Scatter pecans and chocolate chips on the bottom of the pie crust. Pour filling evenly overtop.
BAKE in bottom third of oven, until edge of filling has set and centre is slightly jiggly, 55 min to 1 hour. Cover with foil for the last 10 min, if browning too quickly. Transfer to a rack to cool completely, 1 hour.
Calories 565, Protein 8g, Carbohydrates 66g, Fat 33g, Fibre 2g, Sodium 278mg.
Excellent source of Vitamin B12.