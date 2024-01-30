61
(Photo: Roberto Caruso)
It takes just five ingredients and 25 minutes to whip up this unforgettable no-bake ice cream cake. Laced with espresso and topped with candy-shop chocolates, it’s the ultimate treat!
1/3 cup 35% cream
2 tbsp sweetened condensed milk
3 cups chocolate cookie crumbs
1 tbsp instant espresso powder
2 cups 35% cream
300-mL can sweetened condensed milk
113 g unsweetened chocolate, chopped
1/3 cup 35% cream
1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk
1/2 210-g pkg round chocolate candies, such as Coffee Crisp Bites or Maltesers, optional
FLIP the base of a 9-in. springform pan upside down. Line base with foil and wrap side band with plastic wrap. Assemble pan.
STIR 1/3 cup cream with 2 tbsp sweetened condensed milk in a medium bowl. Stir in crumbs until combined but still crumbly. Press mixture onto bottom of prepared pan and midway up sides.
COMBINE 2 cups cream with 300-mL can condensed milk and instant espresso in a large bowl. Beat, using an electric mixer on medium-high, until soft peaks form, 5 to 6 min. Mixture should be smooth and fluffy. Scoop mixture into pan and smooth top. Freeze until firm, about 8 hours, preferably overnight.
MICROWAVE chocolate with 1/3 cup cream in a microwave-safe bowl on medium, 1 to 2 min. Stir until completely smooth and melted. Stir in 1/2 cup condensed milk until no streaks remain. Pour over frozen cake. Smooth top. Arrange candies 1/4 in. apart around border of cake. Freeze until ganache is just firm, about 15 min. Release cake from pan. Transfer cake to a platter. Slice and serve immediately.
Calories 545, Protein 9g, Carbohydrates 56g, Fat 34g, Fibre 3g, Sodium 253mg.
Good source of Vitamin A.