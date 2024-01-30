103
A twist on a classic, this giant cookie is great for dinner parties.
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 1/4 cups lightly packed brown sugar
1 egg
1 1/2 tsp vanilla
1 cup milk chocolate chips
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
vanilla ice cream, (optional)
ARRANGE rack in bottom third of oven. Preheat to 350F. In a medium bowl, use a fork to stir flour with baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, using a wooden spoon or an electric mixer, beat butter with sugar until creamy, about 1 min. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually stir flour mixture into butter mixture, until just combined. Mix in chocolate chips.
SPRAY a 12-in. oven-safe frying pan with oil. Scrape dough into pan, pressing evenly to the edges.
BAKE in bottom third of oven until cookie is golden, about 35 min. Remove to a heatproof surface and let stand for 15 min. Cut into wedges and serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
Calories 627, Protein 8g, Carbohydrates 82g, Fat 37g, Fibre 3g, Sodium 340mg.
Excellent source of folate.