15 Of Our Absolute Favourite Cookie Recipes

In the mood for something sweet? Fill up the cookie jar this weekend with these.

Chatelaine Updated

If we could keep the cookie jar full at all times, it would be with these cookies. Bite into chewy chocolate cookies, oatmeal-raisin, CBD-infused ones, and more with these all-time winners from the Chatelaine recipe archives. We dare you to bake just one type (it’s impossible). Get all our best cookie recipes below:

Three double chocolate brownie cookies sprinkled with salt on a black countertop
(Photo: Erik Putz)n

Double-Chocolate Brownie Cookie

Double the chocolate, double the deliciousness. Get this brownie cookie recipe.

Watch: Skillet chocolate chip cookie recipe

This piece was originally published in 2015 and updated in 2022.

