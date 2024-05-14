Advertisement

Matcha Macadamia Vegan White Chocolate Cookies

  • Prep Time15 mins
  • Total Time45 mins
  • Makes20 cookies
Produced by Aimee Nishitoba, Photography by Christie Vuong, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Matthew Kimura.

These cookies have a chewy texture, which plays off the buttery-ness of the nuts and the sweetness of the vegan white chocolate.—Matthew Kimura

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour

  • 4 tsp matcha powder

  • 1/2 tsp baking soda

  • 1/2 tsp baking powder

  • 1/2 tsp salt

  • 1/2 cup plant-based butter

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar

  • 1/4 cup brown sugar

  • 1/4 cup oat or other plant-based milk

  • 1 tbsp vanilla bean paste

  • 8 tbsp vegan white chocolate chips, divided

  • 8 tbsp chopped macadamia nuts, divided

  • Flaked sea salt, for garnish

Instructions

  • Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 350F. Line two baking sheets with parchment.

  • Sift flour with matcha powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt into a large bowl.

  • Combine butter with sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on high until creamy, 3 to 4 min. Reduce speed to low. Beat in oat milk and vanilla bean paste until combined. Increase speed to high. Beat until mixture is creamy.

  • Reduce speed to low. Gradually beat in flour mixture until just combined. Stir in 6 tbsp each chocolate chips and chopped nuts. Refrigerate dough for at least 30 min.

  • Scoop dough and roll into 1 1⁄2-tbsp-sized balls. Arrange on sheets about 3 in. apart. Top balls with remaining 2 tbsp each chocolate chips and chopped nuts. Sprinkle with flaked sea salt.

  • Bake until edges are browned, about 12 min. Remove from oven and let cookies stand until cool enough to transfer to a rack. Cool completely.

Kitchen tip

Store cookies in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

