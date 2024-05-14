0
Produced by Aimee Nishitoba, Photography by Christie Vuong, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Matthew Kimura.
These cookies have a chewy texture, which plays off the buttery-ness of the nuts and the sweetness of the vegan white chocolate.—Matthew Kimura
1 cup all-purpose flour
4 tsp matcha powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 cup plant-based butter
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup oat or other plant-based milk
1 tbsp vanilla bean paste
8 tbsp vegan white chocolate chips, divided
8 tbsp chopped macadamia nuts, divided
Flaked sea salt, for garnish
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 350F. Line two baking sheets with parchment.
Sift flour with matcha powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt into a large bowl.
Combine butter with sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on high until creamy, 3 to 4 min. Reduce speed to low. Beat in oat milk and vanilla bean paste until combined. Increase speed to high. Beat until mixture is creamy.
Reduce speed to low. Gradually beat in flour mixture until just combined. Stir in 6 tbsp each chocolate chips and chopped nuts. Refrigerate dough for at least 30 min.
Scoop dough and roll into 1 1⁄2-tbsp-sized balls. Arrange on sheets about 3 in. apart. Top balls with remaining 2 tbsp each chocolate chips and chopped nuts. Sprinkle with flaked sea salt.
Bake until edges are browned, about 12 min. Remove from oven and let cookies stand until cool enough to transfer to a rack. Cool completely.
Store cookies in an airtight container for up to 1 week.