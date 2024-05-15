Four Delicious Vegan Desserts Featuring Matcha

This tea’s origins go back to travelling Japanese monks who learned how to grow tea on visits to China. To protect tea leaves from frost, they grew the plants in the shade and found that doing so resulted in a less astringent, more delicate flavour. When ready, young leaves are picked by hand, steamed, dried and then ground into a fine powder. These days, I love to use ceremonial-grade matcha in desserts. It’s pricey, but it’s special and will make these recipes worth the effort.