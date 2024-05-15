Four Delicious Vegan Desserts Featuring Matcha

Produced by Aimee Nishitoba, Photography by Christie Vuong, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Matthew Kimura.
My first experience drinking matcha was when my parents sent me to stay with family in Ishinomki, Japan, when I was six. My obachan (grandmother) took me to her friend’s house, and I sat on the tatami mat as she whisked the matcha powder into a concentrated paste. I’ve been hooked ever since.
This tea’s origins go back to travelling Japanese monks who learned how to grow tea on visits to China. To protect tea leaves from frost, they grew the plants in the shade and found that doing so resulted in a less astringent, more delicate flavour. When ready, young leaves are picked by hand, steamed, dried and then ground into a fine powder. These days, I love to use ceremonial-grade matcha in desserts. It’s pricey, but it’s special and will make these recipes worth the effort.
I love serving this cake with coffee or matcha tea. The whipped cream complements the tea’s bitter notes and can be made ahead of time. Get this matcha roll cake recipe.
This treat—daifuku refers to mochi sweets—was a childhood favourite. You can buy red-bean paste in Asian grocery stores, but making your own is totally worth it. Get this matcha daifuku recipe.
These cookies have a chewy texture, which plays off the buttery-ness of the nuts and the sweetness of the vegan white chocolate. Get this vegan matcha macadamia chocolate cookie recipe.
These intense-green truffles are showstoppers that require minimal effort. Get this matcha cocoa butter truffle recipe.
