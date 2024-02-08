Everything You Need To Know About Matcha Green Tea

Unlike other types of tea, where the leaves are steeped and then discarded, matcha tea is whisked into water. (This is traditionally done with a bamboo whisk.) Different manufacturers may have their own specific instructions for preparation, but in general: place 2 grams of matcha (roughly 1 teaspoon) in a bowl or cup. You can use a sifter to remove any lumps. Add 60 ml of hot, but not boiling water—boiling water will scorch the matcha and increase its bitterness. (The ideal temperature for most matchas is 70 to 80C.) Next, whisk the tea until it is frothy. Top up with hot water or milk, add sweeteners if desired, and enjoy hot or iced.