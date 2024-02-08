Advertisement
Food

Everything You Need To Know About Matcha Green Tea

Plus our favourite matches to try now.
By Liana Hwang
Updated February 13, 2024
(Photo: iStock)

If you like green tea, you’ll love matcha green tea. It’s a powdered green tea that is used in the traditional Japanese tea ceremony and has been around for centuries, but it’s only in the last decade or so that matcha has become mainstream in North America.

With so many options available online and in stores, you can enjoy drinking matcha on a daily basis—no tea ceremony necessary.

What is matcha green tea powder?

Matcha is made from tea plants that are grown in the shade for several weeks, coaxing the leaves to produce higher quantities of chlorophyll, caffeine and other substances that give matcha its taste and bright green colour. 

The youngest leaves are plucked and dried, and the stems and veins are removed. The remaining leaf is slowly ground into a fine powder by millstones. It takes an hour to yield just 30 grams of matcha powder, as it’s important to avoid generating excessive heat—which would affect the flavour. 

Producing matcha is time-consuming and laborious, which tends to drive up the price.

How do you prepare matcha?

Unlike other types of tea, where the leaves are steeped and then discarded, matcha tea is whisked into water. (This is traditionally done with a bamboo whisk.) Different manufacturers may have their own specific instructions for preparation, but in general: place 2 grams of matcha (roughly 1 teaspoon) in a bowl or cup. You can use a sifter to remove any lumps. Add 60 ml of hot, but not boiling water—boiling water will scorch the matcha and increase its bitterness. (The ideal temperature for most matchas is 70 to 80C.) Next, whisk the tea until it is frothy. Top up with hot water or milk, add sweeteners if desired, and enjoy hot or iced.

What does matcha taste like?

Matcha has a velvety texture with savoury flavours reminiscent of grass, nuts, milk and green vegetables. It can be bitter, but high-quality matcha, often labeled “ceremonial grade” as opposed to “culinary grade,” has a subtle but distinct sweetness which is best appreciated when prepared in the traditional way with hot water alone.

Matcha ginger tea pinwheel cookies on a green plate, in a post on matcha green tea.“Culinary grade” matcha is great for cooking and baking—like these Matcha And Ginger Tea Pinwheels. (Produced by Chantal Braganza and Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Eshun Mott, Prop Styling by Nicole Billark.)

“Culinary grade” matcha tends to have bolder flavours that are wonderful in matcha lattes. As the name suggests, it can also be used for cooking and baking. Matcha can be intense, so it’s best to start with a small amount and add more if needed. 

The bitterness of matcha enhances creamy, sweet foods such as smoothies, ice cream or panna cotta. You can take advantage of matcha’s umami character by adding it to vinaigrettes, sprinkling it directly on fried or grilled meats, and mixing it with salt to season French fries, popcorn or tempura. Matcha’s colour and sweetness are also a delicious complement to many baked goods. 

Chatelaine's superfood green breakfast smoothie, in a post on matcha green tea.The bitterness of matcha enhances creamy, sweet foods such as smoothies—like this Superfood Green Smoothie. (Photo, Erik Putz.)

The health benefits of matcha green tea

Tea was originally brought to Japan by Buddhist monks who relied on it to stay alert during meditation. Matcha is rich in L-theanine, an amino acid which may enhance concentration and relieve stress. With less caffeine than coffee, matcha boosts energy without causing jitteriness.

Matcha also has high levels of antioxidant compounds such as polyphenols. These compounds can decrease inflammation and may help keep the brain and heart healthy. 

Ten ways to try matcha green tea

Traditional Medicinals Organic Green Tea Matcha, $4 for 16 tea bags

Traditional Medicinals Organic Green Tea Matcha box on white, in a post on matcha green tea.

If you like the convenience of tea bags, this blend of green tea leaves, matcha and roasted rice is mellow and soothing with just a hint of matcha flavour.

Blume Matcha Coconut Blend, $25 for 30 servings

Blume Matcha Coconut Blend in a pouch next to a mug of matcha next to a tall glass of matcha with a straw, in a post about matcha green tea.

This latte mix, from the Vancouver-based brand Blume, combines the bitterness of matcha with the sweet, tropical aromas of moringa leaf and coconut milk. 

Jade Leaf Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha, $20 for 50g

Jade Leaf Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha green tea in a white tin

Produced by family-run farms in Japan, Jade Leaf’s matcha is smooth, fresh and invigorating. 

Yamasan Sakura Matcha, $24 for 100 g

A bag of Hamadan sakura matcha with a pink border and a cup of matcha green tea

This classic pairing of matcha and cherry leaves is the perfect drink to sip while dreaming of springtime.

David's Tea Fruity Matcha Single Serves Variety Pack, $15 for 8 servings

A box of David's Tea fruity matcha single serves variety pack, in a post about matcha green tea.

Easy to prepare and available in four delicious flavours—vanilla, strawberry, blueberry and peach—these single-serve matcha powder packets are ideal for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Three 6 Tea Blueberry Blyss, $10 for 50 g

Three 6 Tea Blueberry Blyss packaging reading blueberry & vanilla green tea matcha latte mix, in a post about matcha green tea

This sweet treat from Manitoba-based Three 6 tea features luscious blueberry and creamy vanilla. 

Momo Usucha Matcha, $24 for 30 g

Momo Usucha Matcha green tea next to a bamboo whisk on a green table next to the jar seen from overhead with a bamboo measuring spoon on top

Imported from Japan to Canada by a tea sommelier who is studying the Japanese tea ceremony, this rich and creamy matcha is full of savoury grassy and marine flavours. 

Tealyra Izu Premium Matcha, $24 for 30 g

Tealyra Izu Premium Matcha

Tealyra’s Izu Premium Matcha is sweet and vibrant with just a hint of bitter aftertaste.

The Denman Island Tea Company Shizuoka Superior Maccha, $38 for 50 g

The Denman Island Tea Company Shizuoka Superior Maccha in latte form in a ceramic cup, in a post about matcha green tea

Sourced from the Kawane Garden in Shizuoka, Japan, this organic option produces a brilliant emerald green brew with delicate herbal aromas.  

Jagasilk Reserve Maccha Okumidori Okuda by Fujioka, $53 for 20 g

Jagasilk Reserve Maccha Okumidori Okuda by Fujioka in a tin

One of the pricier options on this list, but worth the splurge, Victoria-based Jagasilk’s offerings are freshly milled in-house. Their Okumidori Okuda is bursting with vivid notes of peach, pine nuts and fiddleheads. 

This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.

