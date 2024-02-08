Everything You Need To Know About Matcha Green Tea

(Photo: iStock)
If you like green tea, you’ll love matcha green tea. It’s a powdered green tea that is used in the traditional Japanese tea ceremony and has been around for centuries, but it’s only in the last decade or so that matcha has become mainstream in North America.
With so many options available online and in stores, you can enjoy drinking matcha on a daily basis—no tea ceremony necessary.
Matcha is made from tea plants that are grown in the shade for several weeks, coaxing the leaves to produce higher quantities of chlorophyll, caffeine and other substances that give matcha its taste and bright green colour.
The youngest leaves are plucked and dried, and the stems and veins are removed. The remaining leaf is slowly ground into a fine powder by millstones. It takes an hour to yield just 30 grams of matcha powder, as it’s important to avoid generating excessive heat—which would affect the flavour.
Producing matcha is time-consuming and laborious, which tends to drive up the price.
Unlike other types of tea, where the leaves are steeped and then discarded, matcha tea is whisked into water. (This is traditionally done with a bamboo whisk.) Different manufacturers may have their own specific instructions for preparation, but in general: place 2 grams of matcha (roughly 1 teaspoon) in a bowl or cup. You can use a sifter to remove any lumps. Add 60 ml of hot, but not boiling water—boiling water will scorch the matcha and increase its bitterness. (The ideal temperature for most matchas is 70 to 80C.) Next, whisk the tea until it is frothy. Top up with hot water or milk, add sweeteners if desired, and enjoy hot or iced.
Matcha has a velvety texture with savoury flavours reminiscent of grass, nuts, milk and green vegetables. It can be bitter, but high-quality matcha, often labeled “ceremonial grade” as opposed to “culinary grade,” has a subtle but distinct sweetness which is best appreciated when prepared in the traditional way with hot water alone.
“Culinary grade” matcha tends to have bolder flavours that are wonderful in matcha lattes. As the name suggests, it can also be used for cooking and baking. Matcha can be intense, so it’s best to start with a small amount and add more if needed.
The bitterness of matcha enhances creamy, sweet foods such as smoothies, ice cream or panna cotta. You can take advantage of matcha’s umami character by adding it to vinaigrettes, sprinkling it directly on fried or grilled meats, and mixing it with salt to season French fries, popcorn or tempura. Matcha’s colour and sweetness are also a delicious complement to many baked goods.
Tea was originally brought to Japan by Buddhist monks who relied on it to stay alert during meditation. Matcha is rich in L-theanine, an amino acid which may enhance concentration and relieve stress. With less caffeine than coffee, matcha boosts energy without causing jitteriness.
Matcha also has high levels of antioxidant compounds such as polyphenols. These compounds can decrease inflammation and may help keep the brain and heart healthy.
If you like the convenience of tea bags, this blend of green tea leaves, matcha and roasted rice is mellow and soothing with just a hint of matcha flavour.
This latte mix, from the Vancouver-based brand Blume, combines the bitterness of matcha with the sweet, tropical aromas of moringa leaf and coconut milk.
Produced by family-run farms in Japan, Jade Leaf’s matcha is smooth, fresh and invigorating.
This classic pairing of matcha and cherry leaves is the perfect drink to sip while dreaming of springtime.
Easy to prepare and available in four delicious flavours—vanilla, strawberry, blueberry and peach—these single-serve matcha powder packets are ideal for an afternoon pick-me-up.
This sweet treat from Manitoba-based Three 6 tea features luscious blueberry and creamy vanilla.
Imported from Japan to Canada by a tea sommelier who is studying the Japanese tea ceremony, this rich and creamy matcha is full of savoury grassy and marine flavours.
Tealyra’s Izu Premium Matcha is sweet and vibrant with just a hint of bitter aftertaste.
Sourced from the Kawane Garden in Shizuoka, Japan, this organic option produces a brilliant emerald green brew with delicate herbal aromas.
One of the pricier options on this list, but worth the splurge, Victoria-based Jagasilk’s offerings are freshly milled in-house. Their Okumidori Okuda is bursting with vivid notes of peach, pine nuts and fiddleheads.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
