Produced by Aimee Nishitoba, Photography by Christie Vuong, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Matthew Kimura.
I love serving this cake with coffee or matcha tea. The whipped cream complements the tea’s bitter notes and can be made ahead of time.—Matthew Kimura
3/4 cup oat or other plant-based milk
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup icing sugar
1/3 cup cornstarch
4 tsp matcha powder
1 1⁄2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp sea salt
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 tbsp vanilla bean paste
1/2 cup aquafaba, whipped (see tip)
1 to 2 tsp matcha powder
1 400-mL can coconut whipping cream, such as Cha’s Organics, chilled
1/2 cup icing sugar
1 tbsp vanilla bean paste
Position rack in centre of oven; preheat to 350F. Line a 9 × 13-in. baking sheet with parchment; spray with oil.
Combine oat milk with vinegar in a measuring cup. Set aside for 3 to 4 min.
Sift flour, 1 cup icing sugar, cornstarch, 4 tsp matcha powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a bowl. Whisk oil with milk mixture and 1 tbsp vanilla bean paste in a separate bowl. Gently fold whipped aquafaba into oil mixture.
Fold 1/3 of flour mixture into aquafaba mixture until just combined. Repeat twice. Do not overmix.
Pour batter into sheet and spread to edges.
Bake until edges are slightly golden, 10 to 12 min. Tap pan gently against counter, then flip over onto a clean tea towel, short side facing you. Gently peel off and discard parchment while cake is still hot. Slowly and tightly roll up hot cake and towel. (Cake may crack slightly.) Let cool, rolled up in towel, at least 1 hr.
Matcha Whipped Cream: Meanwhile, stir 1 tsp matcha powder with 1 to 2 tsp warm water in a small bowl to create a paste. (Add remaining 1 tsp matcha if needed.)
Combine coconut cream with 1⁄2 cup icing sugar, 1 tbsp vanilla bean paste and matcha paste in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Whisk on high until fluffy, 3 to 4 min. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
Carefully unroll cake onto counter, short side facing you. Spread an even layer of whipped cream over cake, leaving a 1-in. border on the short edge at the top. (This will prevent cream from squeezing out when rolling.) Use towel to gently roll up cake, pulling back towel as you roll cake into a log. Place cake seam-side down on a platter. Chill until ready to serve.
Just before serving, garnish with matcha powder or icing sugar.