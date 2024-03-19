Everything You Need To Know About Vegan Baking, According To Science

Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Sage Dakota, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari.
I am not vegan. But guess what? I have a good friend whose child is allergic to eggs, my mom is lactose intolerant and on more than one occasion, I’ve found myself 18 dirty dishes deep into a baking recipe before realizing my husband had snuck the last few eggs into his omelet.
Whether you are vegan-curious, know someone with allergies or want to stockpile some non-perishable substitutions for common baking ingredients (hello, chickpeas and oat milk), there are many reasons why it’s great to learn about the various facets of plant-based baking.
Here’s everything you need to know about vegan baking.
In the world of non-vegan baking, eggs and dairy are heavyweight players. Eggs work hard to bind, add moisture and incorporate air, while dairy products, such as milk, butter and cream, contribute rich flavour and ensure tender texture.
The good news is that there’s a vegan substitute for almost everything.
Aquafaba, or chickpea water, is such a magical ingredient. The liquid in a can of garbanzos has a unique blend of proteins and starches that make it a cham- pion at mimicking the properties of an egg.
Here’s why it trumps other egg substitutes (such as flaxseed or applesauce) in baking:
Aquafaba contains proteins that, when mixed into baking batter or dough, can help bind the ingredients together. This is similar to how the proteins in eggs coagulate under heat and provide structure to baked goods. When heated, aquafaba’s starches undergo gelatinization—they absorb water and swell, helping further bind the mixture together.
Aquafaba traps air, which then expands when heated during baking. This leavening action—much like eggs—helps baked goods rise and become fluffy. It can even be whipped up like egg whites, making it an excellent choice for recipes that require a light, airy texture, such as meringues, mousses and macarons.
Aquafaba has a very subtle taste and egglike viscosity that doesn’t alter the flavour or texture of the dish.
To collect aquafaba from a can of chickpeas, place a fine-mesh sieve over a bowl and pour chickpeas into sieve. Once all the liquid has drained, remove sieve and reserve or freeze chickpeas for another use.
Aquafaba also freezes well (so you don’t need to open a can every time you want to bake). To freeze aquafaba, follow these steps:
Portion it out: For convenience, measure out aquafaba into commonly used amounts (for instance, 3 tbsp = 1 egg). Freeze in a muffin pan until solid.
Store: Run bottom of muffin pan under hot water until you can remove aquafaba portions, then transfer them to a resealable zip-top bag.
Use as needed: When ready to use, thaw required amount of aquafaba in refrigerator overnight or at room temperature for 1 hr. Use as you would fresh aquafaba for your recipes.
One 398-mL can of chickpeas yields about 1⁄2 cup aquafaba.
Replacing buttermilk, sour cream or yogurt in recipes is a breeze with vegan yogurt. It offers the acidity and creaminess needed to yield a moist crumb and delicate texture in baked goods.
What it doesn’t have is the natural emulsifiers found in dairy that help make baked goods extra soft, but it is as close as I could get with a one-to-one swap.
For a milk substitute, I like “barista-style” oat milk the best. It has the most neutral flavour of all the plant-based milks I’ve tried, while offering a similar texture and fat composition to whole milk.
You can swap in oil if a recipe calls for melted butter. Although butter contains only 80 percent fat, you typically won’t notice a big difference when using oil for muffins or melted-butter-based brownies and cakes.
For recipes that involve creaming, such as cookies and traditional cakes, use vegan butter instead.
