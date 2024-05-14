0
Produced by Aimee Nishitoba, Photography by Christie Vuong, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Matthew Kimura.
This treat—daifuku refers to mochi sweets—was a childhood favourite. You can buy red-bean paste in Asian grocery stores, but homemade is worth it.—Matthew Kimura
1 cup dried adzuki beans, rinsed
2/3 cup brown sugar
1/4 tsp salt
16 small strawberries, hulled
Cornstarch, for dusting
1 cup sweet (glutinous) rice flour, such as mochiko
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 tsp matcha powder
Combine adzuki beans with enough water to cover in a small saucepan set over high. Bring to a boil, then drain. Add fresh water to cover beans by 2 in. Return to a boil, then reduce heat to medium. Simmer until beans are tender and easily mashed, about 1 1⁄2 hrs. (Top up with more water to ensure beans are covered during simmering.)
Drain beans, then transfer to a food processor. Whirl until mostly puréed, with some pieces remaining. Scrape purée back into pot, then add brown sugar and salt. Set over medium-high. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens, about 10 min. Set aside to cool.
Scoop bean purée into 16 heaping-tbsp-sized balls. Working with 1 ball at a time, use your palm to form each into a disc and place a strawberry in the centre. Fold disc around berry and pinch to enclose. Refrigerate until needed.
Dust a 9 × 13-in. baking sheet with cornstarch. Set aside.
Whisk rice flour with granulated sugar and matcha powder in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Whisk in 1 cup water until blended. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Microwave on high for 2 min. Stir well with a rubber spatula. Re-cover with plastic wrap and microwave 30 more sec. Repeat stirring and heating one more time until a slightly translucent dough has formed.
Immediately scrape hot dough onto prepared sheet. Sprinkle more cornstarch overtop and coat hands with cornstarch to prevent sticking. Use a small rolling pin or your hands to stretch dough into a 1⁄4-in.-thick square. Coat the blade of a knife in cornstarch and cut mochi into 16 squares.
Place the tip end of an adzuki strawberry in the middle of a mochi square. Gently pull mochi and cover the balls. Pinch ends to seal. Repeat with remaining adzuki strawberries. Serve immediately.
Make the adzuki purée up to 1 week in advance. Daifukus are best served day-of but can be refrigerated in an airtight container for 1 day.