Matcha Cocoa Butter Truffles

  • Prep Time15 mins
  • Total Time1 hr 45 mins
  • Makes49 truffles
Matcha Cocoa Butter Truffles

Produced by Aimee Nishitoba, Photography by Christie Vuong, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Matthew Kimura.

These intense-green truffles are showstoppers that require minimal effort.—Matthew Kimura

  • 1 cup icing sugar

  • 5 tsp matcha powder, divided

  • 1 tsp sea salt

  • 1 cup cacao butter, melted

  • 1 cup vegan white chocolate chips, melted

  • 1 tsp vanilla bean paste

Instructions

  • Line an 8 × 8-in. baking pan with parchment, leaving an overhang.

  • Whisk icing sugar with 4 tsp matcha powder and salt in a large bowl. Whisk in cacao butter, white chocolate and vanilla bean paste until smooth.

  • Scrape mixture into prepared pan. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 1⁄2 hrs.

  • Lift parchment and truffle onto a cutting board. Cut into desired shapes. Dust with remaining 1 tsp matcha powder before serving.

Kitchen tip

Refrigerate truffles in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

