0
Produced by Aimee Nishitoba, Photography by Christie Vuong, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Matthew Kimura.
These intense-green truffles are showstoppers that require minimal effort.—Matthew Kimura
1 cup icing sugar
5 tsp matcha powder, divided
1 tsp sea salt
1 cup cacao butter, melted
1 cup vegan white chocolate chips, melted
1 tsp vanilla bean paste
Line an 8 × 8-in. baking pan with parchment, leaving an overhang.
Whisk icing sugar with 4 tsp matcha powder and salt in a large bowl. Whisk in cacao butter, white chocolate and vanilla bean paste until smooth.
Scrape mixture into prepared pan. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 1⁄2 hrs.
Lift parchment and truffle onto a cutting board. Cut into desired shapes. Dust with remaining 1 tsp matcha powder before serving.
Refrigerate truffles in an airtight container for up to 1 week.