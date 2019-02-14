41
(Photo: Erik Putz)
These decadent treats are the love child of croissants and pretzels— and are so easy to prepare using frozen all-butter puff pastry. We layered semi-sweet chocolate inside and drizzled milk chocolate on top, but any combo works.
1 450-g pkg frozen butter puff pastry, thawed
1 egg
mini chocolate chips
2/3 cup chopped milk chocolate
1/4 cup toasted sliced almonds
PREHEAT oven to 425F and line a baking sheet with parchment. Unroll puff pastry on a cutting board and cut crosswise into 8 even strips. Beat egg with water in a bowl, then brush over 4 of the strips. Sprinkle 1 tbsp mini chocolate chips down centre of brushed strips. Cover with remaining strips, pressing down. Twist each into a 14-in.-long rope. Form into heart-shaped pretzels, pinching bottoms to create a point on prepared sheet. Repeat with remaining puff pastry sheet, then brush with more egg wash.
BAKE until golden, about 20 min. Let cool slightly, 5 min. Microwave milk chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl, stirring halfway, 30 to 60 sec. Drizzle cretzels with chocolate and sprinkle with almonds. Let cool completely. Dust with icing sugar and drizzle with more chocolate.