14 Cheap Updates For A More Eco-Friendly Home

If you hear a persistent hissing sound coming from your toilet after it’s been flushed—or if your water bill is curiously high—your toilet may be running, which could cost you, in a worst-case scenario, as much as thousands of dollars a month. To reduce your water consumption and the strain on your wallet, you may just need to adjust or replace the flapper, a circle-shaped seal inside the tank. Other times, the problem is a faulty fill valve. Replace either for less than $20 if you want to take the DIY route—which you can do with the help of YouTube tutorials.