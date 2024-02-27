7 Reusable, Budget-Friendly Paper Towel Alternatives

The good news is, there are better and more sustainable products to choose from. They are reusable, take up less space, and don’t have to be constantly restocked—so they’re better for the planet and your wallet. (The U.S.-based non-profit Natural Resources Defense Council recommends reusable cloth towels as the best alternative to paper, with paper towels made of recycled paper coming in second.) So, if you feel like you can't tear yourself away from paper towels, here are our top reusable paper towels and paper towel alternatives to help you make the more sustainable swap.