How To Heat Your Home Without Heating The Planet

Although the upfront cost of a heat pump may be high, there are various incentives you can tap into. Across Canada, the Greener Homes Grant provides up to $5,000 for energy retrofits, including insulation, new windows and doors, foundation waterproofing and a cold weather heat pump. (Note: The Ontario program—delivered in partnership with Enbridge Gas—has been so successful, Enbridge says, it's been put on pause as of January 2024.) also provides $600 for an energy audit—which is required to get incentives. The federal government has also announced an interest-free loan program that will offer homeowners up to $40,000 to help complete deep home retrofits—including heat pumps. There are also provincial and municipal incentives that vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. In the City of Toronto, for example, the Home Energy Loan Program provides low-interest loans of up to $75,000 to cover the cost of home energy improvements. Homeowners can repay the loan via their property tax bill.