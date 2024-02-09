Everything You Need To Know About Induction Cooktops

The induction surface will not heat up if there’s no pan on it because it needs your pot to react with to generate heat. So even if it gets accidentally turned on—or you forget to turn it off—the surface stays cool. (Though if you use it to heat a pot, there may be some residual warmth left on the burner from the pot itself.) And some induction burners will automatically turn off if they detect a pot has boiled down or boiled over; due to lack of liquid in the pot, the temperature will increase and shut-off will occur at 500 F.