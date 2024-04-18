Five Hopeful Approaches To Tackling The Climate Crisis

Meet The Métis Woman Using Fire To Fight Fire

(Photo: Amber Bracken)

Dr. Amy Cardinal Christianson grew up close to wildfires in Northern Alberta. While her family was always involved in firefighting efforts, before colonization, her ancestors “put fire on the ground” in early spring or late fall, when it was cool and damp—safe conditions for burning. Good fire, or “the kind of fire you can walk beside,” as one Elder recently described it to her, cleanses the earth of dead trees, branches and bushes and regenerates the growth of berries, medicinal plants and grass for moose and deer. It prevents large-scale wildfires by removing “fuel loads,” a.k.a. the dead trees, dry grass and other materials that contribute to out-of-control wildfires. Read more about how Christianson is working to support reclaiming the practice of cultural burning.

This B.C. Professor Is Tackling Climate Change One Tree At A Time

(Photo: Courtesy of Caterina Valeo)

Ask anyone who spent the summer in British Columbia in 2021 and they’ll tell you a story of an oppressive heat that weighed on them like a fiery blanket. A heat dome killed 619 people that summer, exposing the ways urban infrastructure in the generally temperate province is not prepared for such extreme heat. Now, in the aftermath of the deadliest weather event on record in Canada, researchers and urban planners alike are searching for solutions. Read more about how Caterina Valeo, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Victoria, is one of those researchers—and she’s turning to trees for an answer.

This Canadian Couple Couldn’t Stop Floods. They Learned To Live With Them Instead

That April, New Brunswick saw rapid snowmelt coupled with record rainfall and above-average temperatures. It was one of the worst spring floods in the province’s history. Some residents evacuated communities in the river valley as water levels rose and began to flood streets and basements, even lifting a few homes off their foundations in nearby Grand Lake. One afternoon, Bruce was sleeping after working all night to keep the water out when Marian saw the water in front of their house rising quickly. “I woke him up and said, ‘We have to go now,’” she says. “We grabbed our belongings, including our wills, and then the water inundated the house.” Read more about how Marian and Bruce Langhus developed the “water in, water out” method to manage increasing floods at their New Brunswick bed and breakfast.

How Alex Wilson Is Using Land-Based Knowledge To Fight Climate Change

(Photograph: Alex Moodie)

When Alex Wilson was a child, their parents and grandparents instilled in them the importance of learning about different relationships to the land—including the plants and animals—they were growing up on. Land-based education, they explain, centres Indigenous knowledge—as opposed to just taking European-based learning and moving it outdoors. Read more about Dr. Alex Wilson, who is from Opaskwayak Cree Nation in Northern Manitoba, and their career in land-based education.