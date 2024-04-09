How This Professor Is Using Land-Based Knowledge To Fight Climate Change

When the Grand Rapids Dam was built in the 1960s, it wreaked havoc for First Nations people all along the Saskatchewan River system. As water flooded dry land, it impacted plant ecosystems, animal populations and migration patterns. It changed access to fresh and clean water for the First Nations people who call this land home. It was ultimately what drove Dr. Alex Wilson, who is from Opaskwayak Cree Nation in Northern Manitoba, into a career in land-based education.