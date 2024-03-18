That April, New Brunswick saw rapid snowmelt coupled with record rainfall and above-average temperatures. It was one of the worst spring floods in the province’s history. Some residents evacuated communities in the river valley as water levels rose and began to flood streets and basements, even lifting a few homes off their foundations in nearby Grand Lake. One afternoon, Bruce was sleeping after working all night to keep the water out when Marian saw the water in front of their house rising quickly. “I woke him up and said, ‘We have to go now,’” she says. “We grabbed our belongings, including our wills, and then the water inundated the house.”