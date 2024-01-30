104
(Photo: Roberto Caruso)
We dare you to name a better flavour combination than coffee and chocolate. This stunning layer cake delivers deliciousness in spades.
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup lightly packed brown sugar
2 eggs
2 tsp vanilla
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
225-g pkg unsweetened chocolate, chopped and melted
1 tbsp vanilla
1/4 tsp salt
6 cups icing sugar, sifted
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup espresso, or strong coffee
Preheat oven to 350F. Butter 2 8-in. round cake pans and line bottoms with parchment.
Sift flour with cocoa, baking soda, baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt into a medium bowl. Beat butter with sugars in a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium, 3 min. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well and scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Beat in 2 tsp vanilla. Reduce speed and beat in one-third of flour mixture, then add half the buttermilk. Repeat additions, ending with flour mixture. Divide batter evenly between pans and smooth tops.
Bake in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted in centre of cakes comes out clean, 35 to 40 min. Cool in pans on a rack for 10 min, then turn out onto rack. Remove parchment. Cool completely, about 30 min.
Beat 1 cup butter in a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium, until creamy, 1 min. Add melted chocolate, 1 tbsp vanilla, 1/4 tsp salt and 1 cup icing sugar. Beat for 1 min. Reduce speed and add remaining sugar in 3 parts, alternating with milk and coffee, ending with sugar. Beat on medium-high, scraping down sides of bowl as needed, until fluffy and smooth, 1 to 2 min.
Assemble by slicing each cake in half horizontally. Set 1 layer on a cake stand, cut-side down. Lay short strips of parchment under edges of cake to protect the stand. Spread cake with 3/4 cup icing, right to edge. Top with another cake layer, cut-side down. Repeat icing and layering with remaining cake layers. Then spread remaining icing on top and around sides of cake, smoothing surface. Refrigerate until icing is firm, about 1 hour. Remove parchment strips. Top with unsprayed edible flowers if desired.
A Lazy Susan doubles as a cake-decorating turntable. Slip strips of parchment underneath cake edges. Hold a wide spackling knife (available at the hardware store) against the side of the cake while turning the Lazy Susan to smooth down the icing. Start off with a thick coat of icing, then scrape more off as you smooth down the sides.
Calories 822, Protein 8g, Carbohydrates 122g, Fat 39g, Fibre 5g, Sodium 386mg.