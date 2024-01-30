Advertisement

Double-Chocolate Espresso Cake

  • Prep Time1 hr
  • Total Time1 hr 35 mins
  • Makes12 Servings
(Photo: Roberto Caruso)

We dare you to name a better flavour combination than coffee and chocolate. This stunning layer cake delivers deliciousness in spades.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour

  • 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 1 1/2 tsp baking soda

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • 1/2 tsp salt

  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar

  • 3/4 cup lightly packed brown sugar

  • 2 eggs

  • 2 tsp vanilla

  • 1 1/2 cups buttermilk

FROSTING

  • 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

  • 225-g pkg unsweetened chocolate, chopped and melted

  • 1 tbsp vanilla

  • 1/4 tsp salt

  • 6 cups icing sugar, sifted

  • 1/2 cup milk

  • 1/4 cup espresso, or strong coffee

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350F. Butter 2 8-in. round cake pans and line bottoms with parchment.

  • Sift flour with cocoa, baking soda, baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt into a medium bowl. Beat butter with sugars in a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium, 3 min. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well and scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Beat in 2 tsp vanilla. Reduce speed and beat in one-third of flour mixture, then add half the buttermilk. Repeat additions, ending with flour mixture. Divide batter evenly between pans and smooth tops.

  • Bake in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted in centre of cakes comes out clean, 35 to 40 min. Cool in pans on a rack for 10 min, then turn out onto rack. Remove parchment. Cool completely, about 30 min.

  • Beat 1 cup butter in a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium, until creamy, 1 min. Add melted chocolate, 1 tbsp vanilla, 1/4 tsp salt and 1 cup icing sugar. Beat for 1 min. Reduce speed and add remaining sugar in 3 parts, alternating with milk and coffee, ending with sugar. Beat on medium-high, scraping down sides of bowl as needed, until fluffy and smooth, 1 to 2 min.

  • Assemble by slicing each cake in half horizontally. Set 1 layer on a cake stand, cut-side down. Lay short strips of parchment under edges of cake to protect the stand. Spread cake with 3/4 cup icing, right to edge. Top with another cake layer, cut-side down. Repeat icing and layering with remaining cake layers. Then spread remaining icing on top and around sides of cake, smoothing surface. Refrigerate until icing is firm, about 1 hour. Remove parchment strips. Top with unsprayed edible flowers if desired.


Decorating tip

A Lazy Susan doubles as a cake-decorating turntable. Slip strips of parchment underneath cake edges. Hold a wide spackling knife (available at the hardware store) against the side of the cake while turning the Lazy Susan to smooth down the icing. Start off with a thick coat of icing, then scrape more off as you smooth down the sides.


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 822, Protein 8g, Carbohydrates 122g, Fat 39g, Fibre 5g, Sodium 386mg.

Want more cake? Here are more of our most-requested recipes, including Strawberry-Chocolate Sheet Cake and Classic Vanilla Cake.

