Raspberry And Streusel Coffee Cake

  • Prep Time25 mins
  • Total Time2 hrs 25 mins
  • Makes8 servings
(Photo: Erik Putz)

Chatelaine Triple Tested

The name's a bit misleading: These casual, not-too-sweet cakes aren't coffee-flavoured, they're meant to be enjoyed with coffee instead.

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup all-purpose flour, (90 g)

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar, (105 g)

  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted (58 g)

  • 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes (125 g)

Cake

  • 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, (435 g)

  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted (60 g)

  • 1 tbsp baking powder, (12 g)

  • 1 tsp salt, (6 g)

  • 1 cup granulated sugar, (205 g)

  • 2/3 cups unsalted butter, at room temperature (132 g)

  • 2 eggs, (100 g)

  • 2 tbsp lemon zest

  • 1 tbsp orange zest

  • 2 tsp vanilla, (24 g)

  • 2/3 cup milk, divided (84 g)

  • 1 1/2 cups frozen raspberries

Glazed

  • 3/4 cup icing sugar, (90 g)

  • 1 tbsp water

  • 1/2 tsp vanilla, (6 g)

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 350F. Oil or spray a 10-in. tube pan.

  • COMBINE 2/3 cup flour with 1/2 cup granulated sugar and 1/2 cup almonds in a bowl. Add 1/2 cup cold butter and work in, using your fingers, until crumbly. Set aside.

  • STIR 2 3/4 cups flour with 1/2 cup almonds, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.

  • BEAT 1 cup granulated sugar with 2/3 cup butter in a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium, until fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well and scraping sides of bowl. Beat in zests and 2 tsp vanilla. Fold in one-third of flour mixture, then half of milk. Repeat additions, ending with flour mixture. Stir in frozen raspberries. Scrape batter into pan, smoothing top. Sprinkle with streusel.

  • BAKE in centre of oven until a tester comes out clean, 1 hour. Cool in pan on rack for 20 min, then turn out onto rack. Whisk icing sugar with water and 1/2 tsp vanilla in a small bowl until smooth. Drizzle over cake. Cool completely, about 1 hour.


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 749, Protein 12g, Carbohydrates 95g, Fat 37g, Fibre 5g, Sodium 434mg.
Excellent source of vitamin A.

