BEAT 1 cup granulated sugar with 2/3 cup butter in a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium, until fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well and scraping sides of bowl. Beat in zests and 2 tsp vanilla. Fold in one-third of flour mixture, then half of milk. Repeat additions, ending with flour mixture. Stir in frozen raspberries. Scrape batter into pan, smoothing top. Sprinkle with streusel.