(Photo: Erik Putz)
The name's a bit misleading: These casual, not-too-sweet cakes aren't coffee-flavoured, they're meant to be enjoyed with coffee instead.
2/3 cup all-purpose flour, (90 g)
1/2 cup granulated sugar, (105 g)
1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted (58 g)
1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes (125 g)
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, (435 g)
1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted (60 g)
1 tbsp baking powder, (12 g)
1 tsp salt, (6 g)
1 cup granulated sugar, (205 g)
2/3 cups unsalted butter, at room temperature (132 g)
2 eggs, (100 g)
2 tbsp lemon zest
1 tbsp orange zest
2 tsp vanilla, (24 g)
2/3 cup milk, divided (84 g)
1 1/2 cups frozen raspberries
3/4 cup icing sugar, (90 g)
1 tbsp water
1/2 tsp vanilla, (6 g)
PREHEAT oven to 350F. Oil or spray a 10-in. tube pan.
COMBINE 2/3 cup flour with 1/2 cup granulated sugar and 1/2 cup almonds in a bowl. Add 1/2 cup cold butter and work in, using your fingers, until crumbly. Set aside.
STIR 2 3/4 cups flour with 1/2 cup almonds, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.
BEAT 1 cup granulated sugar with 2/3 cup butter in a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium, until fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well and scraping sides of bowl. Beat in zests and 2 tsp vanilla. Fold in one-third of flour mixture, then half of milk. Repeat additions, ending with flour mixture. Stir in frozen raspberries. Scrape batter into pan, smoothing top. Sprinkle with streusel.
BAKE in centre of oven until a tester comes out clean, 1 hour. Cool in pan on rack for 20 min, then turn out onto rack. Whisk icing sugar with water and 1/2 tsp vanilla in a small bowl until smooth. Drizzle over cake. Cool completely, about 1 hour.
Calories 749, Protein 12g, Carbohydrates 95g, Fat 37g, Fibre 5g, Sodium 434mg.
Excellent source of vitamin A.