Photo, Erik Putz.
Fluffy cake sits atop a surprise layer of citrus-y pudding in this comforting winter dessert.
4 eggs, separated
2 tbsp lemon zest
1/2 cup lemon juice
3 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
1 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp salt
1 1/2 cups whole milk
PREHEAT oven to 350F. Spray an 8-in. square baking dish with oil. Boil a kettle of water.
WHISK egg yolks, lemon zest, lemon juice and butter in a large bowl until combined. Whisk sugar, flour and salt in a medium bowl, then stir into egg mixture, alternating with milk in 2 additions, until just combined.
BEAT egg whites until firm peaks form. Stir a third of the whites into egg mixture, then fold in remaining whites in 2 additions until no streaks remain.
PLACE baking dish in a roasting pan and fill pan halfway with hot water. Bake until dark golden and puffed pudding pulls away from edges, 30 to 35 min.
REMOVE from water bath and let cool for 10 min before serving.
Calories 224, Protein 5g, Carbohydrates 33g, Fat 9g, Sodium 196mg.
