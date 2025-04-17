Classic Carrot Cake

9
(Photo: Erik Putz)
Decorate this show-stopping carrot cake with (easy!) candy carrots.
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp cinnamon
1½ tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp nutmeg
4 eggs
1¼ cups brown sugar
1 cup canola oil
1 tsp vanilla
5 medium carrots, peeled and grated
3½ cups icing sugar
¾ cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 250-g pkg cream cheese, at room temperature
Orange taffy candies
Fresh mint
Preheat oven to 350F. Spray two 9-in. round cake pans with oil. Line bottom of pans with parchment.
Stir flour with cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt and nutmeg in a medium bowl until combined.
Whisk eggs with brown sugar, oil and vanilla in a large bowl. Stir in grated carrots. Fold in flour mixture until no streaks remain. Divide batter between prepared pans, smoothing tops.
Bake in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted into centre of cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 min. Let cool 10 min, then turn cakes onto rack and cool completely, about 1 hour.
For icing: Combine icing sugar with butter and lemon juice in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Beat on low until combined, 1 min. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until light and fluffy, 5 min. Add cream cheese and beat on medium-high just until combined, 30 sec.
To ice the cake: Set one cake on a platter or cake stand. Spread with 1 cup icing, right to edge.
Top with remaining cake. Spread remaining icing on top of cake to the edge.
Decorate with candy carrots (instructions below).
How to make candy carrots: Microwave an orange taffy candy until soft, 10 to 12 sec. Roll into a ball and then into a log, tapering one end. Gently press ridges into carrots with the back of a paring knife. Stick a mint stem in the other end.
Iced cake will keep well in the refrigerator for 3 days. Make candy carrots and decorate cake just before serving, so the mint stays fresh.
