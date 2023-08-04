24 Delicious Ways To Use Canned And Dry Lentils

They’re an extremely versatile (and affordable) pantry staple, rich in fibre and protein.

Lentils are a pantry staple and extremely versatile—but if you’re not sure how to use them, our lentils 101 primer will help you sort out all the options available. (Whether you’ve got canned, dried, brown, red or green lentils in the cupboards.)

And remember, pre-cooking dried green lentils are a great alternative to canned green lentils. Most are quick to cook, but you can also refrigerate or freeze them for later use:

How to cook dried green lentils

Rinse 1 cup whole, dried green lentils under running water, then boil them with 2½ cups water until just tender, about 20 minutes.

Drain, then divide up the batch and portion the lentils into 1 cup servings, then store these cooked lentils in a tightly sealed freezer container or bag for up to a month.

To thaw, simply move a pre-portioned container from the freezer to the refrigerator the night before.

A 540 mL can of lentils drained is approximately equivalent to 2 cups of cooked lentils.

Our best lentil recipes

Gallery Healthy and satisfying lentil recipes (Photo: Christie Vuong; Food Styling: Sage Dakota; Prop Styling: Andrea McCrindle) Mexican Lentil Soup Uses: 1 whole bag of dry red or green lentils.

This flavourful soup comes is satisfying, delicious and healthy. Get this Mexican lentil soup recipe.