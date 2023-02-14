Recipe Collections

10 Protein-Packed Seafood Salad Recipes

Pair the fruits of the sea with actual fruit—and herbs and lentils and mountains of parm.

By Updated

A blue plate with hard boiled eggs, green beans, olives, tomatoes on a blue table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Hot-Smoked Salmon Niçoise Salad

Put a delicious twist on this traditional French salad by swapping tuna for smoky salmon. Get our hot-smoked salmon Niçoise salad recipe.

A salad with salmon, tomatoes and arugula on a blue plate on a blue table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Seared Salmon with Lentil Salad

Served on a bed of garlicky lentils and fresh arugula, this pan-seared salmon is bursting with flavour. Get our seared salmon with lentil salad recipe.

A bowl of smoked whitefish salad with a brass serving spoon, served atop a pink lace tablecloth

(Recipes by Irene Ngo: Production: Sun Ngo. Photography: Christie Vuong. Food styling: Eshun Mott. Prop styling: Christine Hanlo.)

Smoked Whitefish Salad

Ready in just ten minutes, this six-ingredient smoked whitefish salad can be enjoyed with crackers, bread or fresh greens. Get our smoked whitefish salad recipe.

Green bean salad with shrimp and tomatoes on blue plate on blue table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Shrimp and Green Bean Salad

Tossed with an herb vinaigrette and topped with crumbly feta, this no-fuss shrimp salad is simple and satisfying. Get our shrimp and green bean salad recipe.

Hot-Smoked Trout and Rice Noodle Salad

(Photo: Erik Putz; Produced by: Stephanie Han Kim; Food styling: Haley Polinsky; Prop styling; Madeleine Johari)

Hot-Smoked Trout And Rice Noodle Salad

We levelled up this meal-in-a-bowl salad with smoked trout, then a fresher-than-fresh dressing and all the toppings. Get our hot-smoked trout and rice noodle salad recipe.

A salad with horseradish, trout and watercress on a blue plate on a blue table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Smoked Trout Salad with Horseradish

Creamy horseradish dressing gives this comforting trout and potato salad a tangy twist. Get our smoked trout salad with horseradish recipe.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Shrimp and Orange Salad with Roasted Broccolini

With oven-roasted broccolini and fresh orange slices, this is colourful zesty salad is worth getting excited about. Get our shrimp and orange salad with roasted broccolini recipe.

Summer dinner recipes like this Tuna panzanella salad are irresistible. Served in large white bowl on a circular wooden platter

Photo, Erik Putz.

Tuna Panzanella Salad

When the sun’s blazing and the mercury’s rising, try a refreshing no-cook salad to cool you down. Get our tuna panzanella salad recipe.

A salad with avocado, tuna, tomatoes on a blue plate on a blue table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Modern Tuna Cobb Salad

Complete with salty prosciutto, crumbly cheese and avocado slices—this is not your typical tuna salad. Get our modern tuna cobb salad recipe.

A ceasar salad with kale, anchovies and cranberries on a blue plate on a blue table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

Our take on this classic salad combines crispy tofu with dried fruit for the perfect blend of sweet and salty. Get our kale caesar salad with tofu croutons recipe.

Click here for more beef and pork salads, chicken salads, vegetarian salads and vegan salads from our winter salads series.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: