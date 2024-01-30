478
(Photography: Roberto Caruso)
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped
1 carrot, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp coriander
1/3 cup dry quinoa
2 cups vegetable broth
540-mL can white kidney beans, drained and rinsed
2 cups baby spinach
Heat a large saucepan over medium. Add oil, then onion. Cook until onion is soft, about 3 min. Add carrot, garlic, cumin, coriander and quinoa. Cook for 2 more min. Pour in broth and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, partially covered, until quinoa is cooked, about 15 more min.
Stir in beans and spinach. Cook until beans are hot and spinach is wilted, 2 to 3 more min. Serve immediately.
No need to chop the spinach . Just toss it into the simmering soup and it wilts perfectly.
Calories 214, Protein 10g, Carbohydrates 34g, Fat 5g, Fibre 10g, Sodium 721mg.
Protein-packed quinoa and beans team up with spinach to make a super fast, super nutritious weeknight soup.