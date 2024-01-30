Advertisement

Hearty Quinoa And Bean Soup

478

  • Prep Time10 mins
  • Total Time30 mins
  • Makes4 servings
Hearty Quinoa And Bean Soup

(Photography: Roberto Caruso)

Chatelaine Triple Tested

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil

  • 1 onion, chopped

  • 1 carrot, diced

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 tsp cumin

  • 1 tsp coriander

  • 1/3 cup dry quinoa

  • 2 cups vegetable broth

  • 540-mL can white kidney beans, drained and rinsed

  • 2 cups baby spinach

Instructions

  • Heat a large saucepan over medium. Add oil, then onion. Cook until onion is soft, about 3 min. Add carrot, garlic, cumin, coriander and quinoa. Cook for 2 more min. Pour in broth and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, partially covered, until quinoa is cooked, about 15 more min.

  • Stir in beans and spinach. Cook until beans are hot and spinach is wilted, 2 to 3 more min. Serve immediately.


Prep tip

No need to chop the spinach . Just toss it into the simmering soup and it wilts perfectly.


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 214, Protein 10g, Carbohydrates 34g, Fat 5g, Fibre 10g, Sodium 721mg.

Protein-packed quinoa and beans team up with spinach to make a super fast, super nutritious weeknight soup.

Get more of our best soup recipes.

FILED UNDER:
RecipesSoupsQuick Weeknight Dinners
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement