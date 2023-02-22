9 Energizing Breakfast Smoothies To Kick-Start Your Day

Give the day a healthy start by whirling up extra servings of fruits and vegetables. With recipes ranging from beautiful smoothie bowls packed with nutrients, to ultra-green smoothies (think spinach and matcha) you can drink on the go, there’s something for everyone.
Tropical blue majik smoothie bowl
Blue Majik, an extract from the spirulina algae, injects a bright shot of colour into grey winter days. (Usually green, Blue Majik powder gets its azure hue from C-phycocyanin, a protein known for its vibrant blue colour and claim to be rich in antioxidants and amino acids.) Get our tropical blue majik smoothie bowl recipe.
Try these smart smoothie toppers:
Pepitas: Just 2 tbsp contains 5 g of protein and 5 g of fibre.
Figs: High in vitamin K, fibre and copper.
Goji berries: Great source of vitamins A and C.
Almonds: The nut with the most fibre: 3 g in 2 tbsp
Chia: Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, protein and fibre.
Flax: Nearly 4 g of fibre in 2 tbsp. Ground seeds are easier for your body to absorb.
Hemp hearts: Full of protein, magnesium and healthy fats.