9 Energizing Breakfast Smoothies To Kick-Start Your Day

Head into the new year with a healthy start to your weekdays: these easy meals begin with a fruit and yogurt base and are packed with protein, fibre and vitamins.

Give the day a healthy start by whirling up extra servings of fruits and vegetables. With recipes ranging from beautiful smoothie bowls packed with nutrients, to ultra-green smoothies (think spinach and matcha) you can drink on the go, there’s something for everyone.

Gallery Energizing Breakfast Smoothies Photo, Roberto Caruso. Tropical blue majik smoothie bowl Blue Majik, an extract from the spirulina algae, injects a bright shot of colour into grey winter days. (Usually green, Blue Majik powder gets its azure hue from C-phycocyanin, a protein known for its vibrant blue colour and claim to be rich in antioxidants and amino acids.) Get our tropical blue majik smoothie bowl recipe.

Try these smart smoothie toppers:

Pepitas: Just 2 tbsp contains 5 g of protein and 5 g of fibre.

Figs: High in vitamin K, fibre and copper.

Goji berries: Great source of vitamins A and C.

Almonds: The nut with the most fibre: 3 g in 2 tbsp

Chia: Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, protein and fibre.

Flax: Nearly 4 g of fibre in 2 tbsp. Ground seeds are easier for your body to absorb.

Hemp hearts: Full of protein, magnesium and healthy fats.