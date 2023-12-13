30 Easy, Make-Ahead Holiday Appetizer Recipes

These holiday appetizer recipes don’t require a lot of last-minute preparation. So, pour yourself a cocktail (or mocktail), turn on the tunes and join us in enjoying the small things this season.
Puff Pastry Pesto Straws
Puff pastry, pesto, pecorino cheese and pepper — that's it! Packed with flavour, texture and festive colour, this (mostly) store-bought appetizer is one of the easiest holiday appetizers. Get our puff pastry pesto straws recipe.
