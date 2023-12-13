Recipe Collections

30 Easy, Make-Ahead Holiday Appetizer Recipes

Keep your holiday snacks simple with easy to make (and eat) dishes.

These holiday appetizer recipes don’t require a lot of last-minute preparation. So, pour yourself a cocktail (or mocktail), turn on the tunes and join us in enjoying the small things this season.

Puff pastry pesto straws, olives and gnoccho fritto on aqua blue plate
Photo, Erik Putz. Food Styling, Dara Sutin. Prop Styling, Madeline Johari.

Puff Pastry Pesto Straws

Puff pastry, pesto, pecorino cheese and pepper — that's it! Packed with flavour, texture and festive colour, this (mostly) store-bought appetizer is one of the easiest holiday appetizers. Get our puff pastry pesto straws recipe.

