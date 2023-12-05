11 Easy Recipes For The Ultimate Devilled Eggs

Herbed Smoked Salmon Devilled Eggs
Smoked salmon, dill and caviar make for a luxe pairing that works as well at brunch as it does New Year's. Get our herbed smoked salmon devilled eggs recipe.
Tips and tricks for how to make devilled eggs
- The fresher the eggs, the more difficult they are to peel, so choose the slightly older eggs in your refrigerator.
- To prevent a dark green ring from forming around the yolks, cool the eggs rapidly in running cold water as soon as they’re finished cooking.
- After draining and cooling eggs, gently crack them all over and keep them soaking in cold water, then start peeling from the large end.
- For smooth, clean edges, use a sharp knife to cut eggs in half. Avoid serrated knives.
- Use a whisk to mash yolks or put them through a sieve to keep them light and velvety. A piping bag fitted with a star tip will give your yolks a swirly, elegant finish.
Watch: The best way to peel a boiled egg
FILED UNDER: Editor's Picks entertaining Recipes