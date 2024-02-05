Advertisement
Recipe Collections

47 Super Bowl Recipe Ideas For A Perfect Game Day

Why merely watch the game, when you can eat your way through it?

By Chatelaine

Updated February 6, 2024
47 Super Bowl Recipe Ideas For A Perfect Game Day

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here. Whether you're tuning in to watch the best two teams of the season face-off or just waiting for the halftime show, these snacks, bites and slices are exactly what you'll want to eat. From sweet and spicy wings to the best-ever nachos, these Super Bowl recipes won't last long, and they pair great with a cocktail (or a non-alcoholic beer) or two.

Samosa Puffs With Cranberry Chutney

These samosa puffs are one of Jennifer Pallian's favourite finger foods to bring to a party. What’s not to love about savoury spiced-chicken samosa filling tucked into buttery, flaky puff pastry—à la sausage roll? Serve with festive cranberry chutney for dipping, or swap in store-bought mango or tamarind chutney. Get our samosa puffs with cranberry chutney recipe here. 

A person picking up one samosa puff from a tray Produced by Chantal Braganza and Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Prop Styling by Catherine Doherty, Food Styling by Eshun Mott.

Cheesy Jalapeno Mussel Poppers

These mussels are topped with a cheesy mix of jalapenos and green onions and broiled in the oven until golden and bubbling. These are a great appetizer to assemble in advance and then simply broil before serving. The mussels do double duty by providing their own serving vessels, which need no clean-up. Get our cheesy jalapeno mussel poppers recipe here. 

Cheesy jalapeno mussel poppers arranged on a blue speckled plate Produced by Aimee Nishitoba, Photography by Carmen Cheung, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari.

Advertisement

Really Good Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe, from food scientist Jennifer Pallian, uses the typical butter, sugar and flour ratios. The secret to mastering it is in the technique. Get our really good classic chocolate chip cookies recipe here. 

Top and side views of extra-chewy chocolate chip cookies broken in half Produced by Aimee Nishitoba, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Eshun Mott, Prop Styling by Nicole Billark.

Hamburguesa con Queso Nachos

These nachos remind me so much of the cheeseburgers I’ve eaten in Mexico that naming this dish after them only seemed fitting. Get this hamburguesa nachos recipe.

A person picking up a tortilla chip from a tray of Hamburguesa con Queso Nachos Produced by Aimee Nishitoba, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Lindsay Guscott, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari.

Classic Cornbread Recipe

Evoke childhood Sunday night dinners with this down-home fresh-baked cornbread recipe. And with just 10 minutes of prep time, it's surprisingly easy to make. Get our classic cornbread recipe here. 

Cornbread in a blue basket on a red tablecloth with jalapeños and beer to one side (Photo: Christie Vuong; Food Styling: Sage Dakota; Prop Styling: Andrea McCrindle)

Advertisement

Saucy jerk chicken wings

Drums or flats? You're guaranteed to choose both when it comes to this saucy, crispy plate of jerk seasoned chicken wings. Get our saucy jerk chicken wings recipe.

A white plate of jerk chicken wings sitting on a colourful tablecloth. (Photo: Erik Putz; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Mushroom pulled “pork” sandwiches

Craving a sandwich stacked with flavour and texture? Try this plant-based take on a classic pulled pork sandwich. Get our mushroom pulled “pork” sandwich recipe.

Mushroom Pulled “Pork” Sandwich and fries on red tray in front of yellow background Produced by Sun Ngo; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

French onion burger

This decadent, incredibly juicy burger recipe can be easily whipped up on a weeknight, but is impressive enough for company. Get our French onion burger recipe.

A burger topped with gruyere cheese and slow-cooked onionse (Produced by: Stephanie Han Kim; Photography: Erik Putz; Food styling: Haley Polinsky; Prop styling: Madeleine Johari)

Advertisement

Cheddar and bacon cornmeal muffins

Pack yourself an extra treat with this slightly sweet, mostly savoury biscuit-style muffin. Get our cheddar and bacon cornmeal muffin recipe.

Three cheddar and bacon cornmeal muffins in turquoise wrappers, on blue background. (Recipes by Donna Borooah, and Irene Ngo. Produced by Stephanie Han Kim. Photography by Eric Putz. Food styling by Ryan Barclay. Prop styling by Madeleine Johari.)

Chocolate covered pretzels

This classic snack coated in dark chocolate and pistachios is perfect for all ages. Get our chocolate-covered pretzels recipe.

A plate of chocolate covered pretzels on a table next to a chess board and a drink (Recipes by Irene Ngo, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Erik Putz, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin)

Sparkling winter vegetable tempura

Dip winter vegetables in a light coating, fry them to a crisp and serve with a little tempura sauce. It’s like the party never ended! Make sure to prep all vegetables first—once the wok gets heated, things move fast.—Amy Rosen

Get our sparkling winter vegetable tempura recipe.

Winter vegetable tempura plated on a tray with tempura sauce Produced by Stephanie Han Kim; Photography by Christie Vuong; Food Styling by Ashley Denton; Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari.

Advertisement

Puffed wheat squares with chocolate drizzle

Most recipes I’ve come across are chocolate-based, with a dash of cocoa powder and corn syrup. My mom’s version uses honey caramel and a touch of salt instead. This is her recipe, with a chocolate drizzle for extra indulgence. —Haley Polinsky

Get our puffed wheat squares with chocolate drizzle recipe.

squares of puffed wheat squares drizzled in chocolate Produced by Aimee Nishitoba; photo by Christie Vuong; food styling by Ashley Denton.

No-bake plant-based salted peanut butter cups

Sweet, salty, chocolatey and loaded with peanut butter. Get our no-bake plant-based salted peanut butter cups recipe.

No-bake plant-based salted peanut butter cups, two one with a bite taken out of it on an orange box on a green background Photography by Erik Putz; Food styling by John Kruusi; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Lemon bean dip

This creamy dip, made from navy beans, is perfect with sliced veggies, crackers or toasted bread. Get our lemon bean dip recipe.

Lemon bean dip in a blue bowl with a serving spoon Photo, Erik Putz.

Advertisement

Honey garlic chicken wings

This classic wing flavour is perfect for wing lovers that prefer to leave the hot and spicy dishes for the heat seekers at the table (or by the TV). Get our honey-garlic chicken wings recipe.

Super Bowl Party Recipes: honey garlic chicken wings Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Warm sweet-and-savoury nuts

This elevated nut mix takes just 15 minutes to make. Get our warm sweet-and-savoury nuts recipe.

A bowl of warm sweet and savour nuts on an orange tray, beside a hand holding a whisky and tonic in a tall glass with a lemon garnish (Recipes by Irene Ngo, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Erik Putz, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin)

Vegan chocolate chip cookies

Bring some sweetness to your game day celebration with a plate of homemade chocolate chip cookies. Get our vegan chocolate chip cookies recipe.

A plate of vegan chocolate chip cookies for a plant-based recipe (Photography by Erik Putz. Food styling by Eshun Mott. Prop styling by Emily Howes. Art direction by Aimee Nishitoba)

Advertisement

Nachos with beans and chorizo

Try this classic that we loaded with protein-packed beans to keep you energized as they wait out the halftime show. Get our nachos with beans and chorizo recipe.

nachos with kidney beans chorizo and cheese Photo, Erik Putz.

Roasted tomato cornbread

Slice up this comfort food classic for the ultimate crowd-pleasing Super Bowl snack. Get our roasted tomato cornbread recipe.

A roasted tomato cornbread on a black plate, against a yellow background (Photo: Erik Putz; Produced by Sun Ngo; Food styling by Lindsay Guscott; Prop styling by Catherine Doherty)

Korean fried chicken wings

For those who love the heat, these fried wings are totally worth the extra time (it’s all about the double-fry) to get them extra crispy. Saucy, crunchy and lick-your-fingers delicious, blink, and you’ll miss them (so save a few for yourself). Get our Korean fried chicken wings recipe.

Red saucy korean fried chicken wings. Photo, Erik Putz.

Advertisement

Plant-based butter flaky biscuits

These biscuits are flaky, light, and incredibly easy to eat. Plus, they're vegan! Get our plant-based butter flaky biscuits.

Plant-based Butter Flaky Biscuits on a grey plat on a grey cutting board. (Photo: Julie Van Rosendaal)

Cheddar cheese crackers

Go all out with homemade crackers for a crisp, decadent snack. Get our cheddar cheese crackers recipe.

A pink plate with cheddar cheese crackers and a cup of mulled white wine with a star anise, sliced orange and cinnamon stick garnish (Recipes by Irene Ngo, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Erik Putz, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin)

Memphis-style ribs

These oven-baked ribs are just the right amount of spicy and saucy. Get our Memphis-style ribs recipe.

Ribs coated in a spicy sauce on a wooden tray. Photo, John Cullen.

Advertisement

Southwest corn and bean cream cheese dip

If you only have room for one dip, make this the one. Oozy, cheesy with a little hit of jalapeno, this is perfect for kicking back to watch the game. Get our southwest corn and bean cream cheese dip.

A plate of purple tortilla chips and a creamy bean dipping sauce.

Vegan ‘chicken’ nuggets

These plant-based nuggets are made with smoked tofu and pasta. Serve them with our homemade maple bbq sauce, just like your favourite fast food joint. Get our vegan 'chicken' nuggets recipe.

Vegan chicken nuggets on white plate with small bowl of maple bbq sauce on side Photo, Erik Putz.

Homemade jalepeño poppers

These poppers can be stuffed, covered and refrigerated up to a day ahead of time. Get our jalepeño poppers recipe.

Jalapeno poppers on a white patterned plate on a. cutting board next to a plate with half-eaten poppers and a glass of beer (Photo: Erik Putz)

Advertisement

Baked honey garlic chicken wings

Skip the deep fryer and crisp up these chicken wings in the oven. They make the perfect party snack! Get our baked honey garlic chicken wings recipe.

Platter of baked honey garlic chicken wings. Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Furikake popcorn

Take your popcorn game to the next level with this simple and delicious furikake seasoned snack. Get our furikake popcorn recipe.

Popcorn with a drink against a blue background (Recipes by Irene Ngo, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Erik Putz, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin)

Salsa trio

Serve up a winning trio of fiery roasted red salsapico de gallo and tangy tomatillo salsa with some tortilla chips.

A bowl of tortilla chips with three dipping salsas. Photo, Angus Fergusson.

Advertisement

Crunchy baked onion rings

Our crunchy baked onion rings are so good, you won't believe they skipped a dunk in the deep fryer. Get our onion rings recipe.

A tray of onion rings next to nachos and a pint of beer. Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Mini doughnuts

Baked, not fried! For extra fun, use sprinkles that match your favourite team’s colours. Get our mini doughnuts recipe.

Mini baked doughnuts on a grey tray. (Photography: Roberto Caruso)

Rice paper chips and peanut dipping sauce

Ditch the store-bought chips. These rice paper chips are easy to make and pair well with a peanut dipping sauce. Get our rice paper chips and peanut dipping sauce recipe.

White rice paper chips with an orange sauce in a bowl against a red tablecloth with various mahjong tiles. (Recipes by Irene Ngo, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Erik Putz, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin)

Advertisement

Japanese fried chicken bites

Don’t let the deep fryer scare you. Use a digital thermometer to keep the oil to between 325F and 350F for an evenly brown cook. Try it with our Japanese fried chicken bites.

A plate of Japanese fried chicken (karaage) topped with lemons with a fork resting on it (Photo: Erik Putz)

Broccoli cheddar tots

These bite-sized snacks are perfect for entertaining. (Bonus: They're baked, not fried!). Get our broccoli and cheddar tot recipe.

Broccoli cheddar tots on a blue square plate beside a bowl of creamy dip and a green bowl full of spiced nuts (Photo: Erik Putz)

Sweet and smoky kettle corn

This snack takes just minutes to make and will have you coming back for repeat servings. Get our sweet and smoky kettle corn recipe.

a wooden tray full of Sweet And Smoky Kettle Corn (Photo: Roberto Caruso.)

Advertisement

Parmesan and parma ham kettle chips

Spice up your Super Bowl Sunday by adding parmesan and prosciutto to your favourite kettle chips. Get our parmesan and parma ham kettle chips recipe.

A yellow cocktail and a bowl of parmesan and parma ham kettle chips on a blue table against a dark blue background. (Recipes by Irene Ngo, Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Erik Putz, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Rabin)

Baked nachos

A platter of baked nachos loaded with toppings is a sure win, every time. Get our baked nachos recipe.

A plate of loaded nachos on a wooden table. Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Turkish sausage rolls

Filled with perfectly spiced ground beef or lamb, you can add a drizzle of sweet pomegranate molasses to balance out the savoury meat flavour. Get our Turkish sausage rolls recipe.

Turkish sausage rolls on a plate on another darker platter beside yogurt dip, a spoon, and metal toothpicks and olives (Photo: Erik Putz)

Advertisement

Sriracha nut mix

This homemade nut mix gets a healthy dose of hot sauce. Perfect for game-time snacking. Get our sriracha nut mix recipe.

Sriracha nut mix in a green bowl next to a wood and metal spoon holding some nuts and an ivy plate and a blue plate (Photo: Erik Putz)

Double-chocolate brownie cookie

A chocolatey treat you can make ahead and leave out through the game for anyone with a sweet tooth. Get our double-chocolate brownie cookie recipe.

47 Super Bowl Recipe Ideas For A Perfect Game Day

Saucy shrimp chips

Add a little Spanish flair to your game day party with saucy tomato shrimp on crispy chips. Get our saucy shrimp chips recipe.

A tray of six shrimp-topped chips on a wooden table. Photo, Sian Richards.

Advertisement

Skillet chocolate chip cookie

A twist on everyone’s favourite classic cookie. Get our skillet chocolate chip cookie recipe.A skillet chocolate chip cookie with a piece sliced out of it in a cast-iron skillet topped with three scoops of vanilla ice cream

Labneh with dukkah and fresh vegetables

Throw a healthier option (or two) in the mix this weekend with fresh veggies, roasted nuts and a yogurt dip. Get our labneh with spiced nuts recipe.

A plate of vegetables, pita and a creamy dipping. Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Steak and arugula sliders

Mini steak and arugula sliders are perfectly portable. Get our steak sliders recipe.

Three streak and arugula sliders on a wooden table. Photo, Maya Visnyei.

Advertisement

Homemade pizza

We have five winning combinations for homemade pizza—ideal for offering up during the game.

A pepperoni and basil pizza on a blue pizza plate on a striped kitchen towel with a slice removed and set on a yellow plate; a plate with basil leaves and chili paste and a glass of water is beside it Photography by Christie Vuong. Food styling by Eshun Mott. Prop styling by Christine Hanlon.

Grilled lamb pops

Grilled lamb pops make a great finger food while cheering on your favourite team. Get our grilled lamb pops recipe.

A silver tray of grilled lamb pops with a red dipping sauce. Photo, Maya Visnyei.

Chocolate-coated kettle chips

Two ingredients—chocolate and chips—come together to make your new favourite sweet and salty snack. Get our chocolate-coated kettle chips recipe.

A white tray of kettle chips dipped in chocolate.

How to make nachos supreme

GET CHATELAINE IN YOUR INBOX!

Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

FILED UNDER:
foodRecipesInstagramEditor's PicksSuper Bowl
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement