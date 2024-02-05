By ChatelaineUpdated February 6, 2024
Super Bowl Sunday is almost here. Whether you're tuning in to watch the best two teams of the season face-off or just waiting for the halftime show, these snacks, bites and slices are exactly what you'll want to eat. From sweet and spicy wings to the best-ever nachos, these Super Bowl recipes won't last long, and they pair great with a cocktail (or a non-alcoholic beer) or two.
These samosa puffs are one of Jennifer Pallian's favourite finger foods to bring to a party. What’s not to love about savoury spiced-chicken samosa filling tucked into buttery, flaky puff pastry—à la sausage roll? Serve with festive cranberry chutney for dipping, or swap in store-bought mango or tamarind chutney. Get our samosa puffs with cranberry chutney recipe here.
These mussels are topped with a cheesy mix of jalapenos and green onions and broiled in the oven until golden and bubbling. These are a great appetizer to assemble in advance and then simply broil before serving. The mussels do double duty by providing their own serving vessels, which need no clean-up. Get our cheesy jalapeno mussel poppers recipe here.
This recipe, from food scientist Jennifer Pallian, uses the typical butter, sugar and flour ratios. The secret to mastering it is in the technique. Get our really good classic chocolate chip cookies recipe here.
These nachos remind me so much of the cheeseburgers I’ve eaten in Mexico that naming this dish after them only seemed fitting. Get this hamburguesa nachos recipe.
Evoke childhood Sunday night dinners with this down-home fresh-baked cornbread recipe. And with just 10 minutes of prep time, it's surprisingly easy to make. Get our classic cornbread recipe here.
Drums or flats? You're guaranteed to choose both when it comes to this saucy, crispy plate of jerk seasoned chicken wings. Get our saucy jerk chicken wings recipe.
Craving a sandwich stacked with flavour and texture? Try this plant-based take on a classic pulled pork sandwich. Get our mushroom pulled “pork” sandwich recipe.
This decadent, incredibly juicy burger recipe can be easily whipped up on a weeknight, but is impressive enough for company. Get our French onion burger recipe.
Pack yourself an extra treat with this slightly sweet, mostly savoury biscuit-style muffin. Get our cheddar and bacon cornmeal muffin recipe.
This classic snack coated in dark chocolate and pistachios is perfect for all ages. Get our chocolate-covered pretzels recipe.
Dip winter vegetables in a light coating, fry them to a crisp and serve with a little tempura sauce. It’s like the party never ended! Make sure to prep all vegetables first—once the wok gets heated, things move fast.—Amy Rosen
Get our sparkling winter vegetable tempura recipe.
Most recipes I’ve come across are chocolate-based, with a dash of cocoa powder and corn syrup. My mom’s version uses honey caramel and a touch of salt instead. This is her recipe, with a chocolate drizzle for extra indulgence. —Haley Polinsky
Get our puffed wheat squares with chocolate drizzle recipe.
Sweet, salty, chocolatey and loaded with peanut butter. Get our no-bake plant-based salted peanut butter cups recipe.
This creamy dip, made from navy beans, is perfect with sliced veggies, crackers or toasted bread. Get our lemon bean dip recipe.
This classic wing flavour is perfect for wing lovers that prefer to leave the hot and spicy dishes for the heat seekers at the table (or by the TV). Get our honey-garlic chicken wings recipe.
This elevated nut mix takes just 15 minutes to make. Get our warm sweet-and-savoury nuts recipe.
Bring some sweetness to your game day celebration with a plate of homemade chocolate chip cookies. Get our vegan chocolate chip cookies recipe.
Try this classic that we loaded with protein-packed beans to keep you energized as they wait out the halftime show. Get our nachos with beans and chorizo recipe.
Slice up this comfort food classic for the ultimate crowd-pleasing Super Bowl snack. Get our roasted tomato cornbread recipe.
For those who love the heat, these fried wings are totally worth the extra time (it’s all about the double-fry) to get them extra crispy. Saucy, crunchy and lick-your-fingers delicious, blink, and you’ll miss them (so save a few for yourself). Get our Korean fried chicken wings recipe.
These biscuits are flaky, light, and incredibly easy to eat. Plus, they're vegan! Get our plant-based butter flaky biscuits.
Go all out with homemade crackers for a crisp, decadent snack. Get our cheddar cheese crackers recipe.
These oven-baked ribs are just the right amount of spicy and saucy. Get our Memphis-style ribs recipe.
If you only have room for one dip, make this the one. Oozy, cheesy with a little hit of jalapeno, this is perfect for kicking back to watch the game. Get our southwest corn and bean cream cheese dip.
These plant-based nuggets are made with smoked tofu and pasta. Serve them with our homemade maple bbq sauce, just like your favourite fast food joint. Get our vegan 'chicken' nuggets recipe.
These poppers can be stuffed, covered and refrigerated up to a day ahead of time. Get our jalepeño poppers recipe.
Skip the deep fryer and crisp up these chicken wings in the oven. They make the perfect party snack! Get our baked honey garlic chicken wings recipe.
Take your popcorn game to the next level with this simple and delicious furikake seasoned snack. Get our furikake popcorn recipe.
Serve up a winning trio of fiery roasted red salsa, pico de gallo and tangy tomatillo salsa with some tortilla chips.
Our crunchy baked onion rings are so good, you won't believe they skipped a dunk in the deep fryer. Get our onion rings recipe.
Baked, not fried! For extra fun, use sprinkles that match your favourite team’s colours. Get our mini doughnuts recipe.
Ditch the store-bought chips. These rice paper chips are easy to make and pair well with a peanut dipping sauce. Get our rice paper chips and peanut dipping sauce recipe.
Don’t let the deep fryer scare you. Use a digital thermometer to keep the oil to between 325F and 350F for an evenly brown cook. Try it with our Japanese fried chicken bites.
These bite-sized snacks are perfect for entertaining. (Bonus: They're baked, not fried!). Get our broccoli and cheddar tot recipe.
This snack takes just minutes to make and will have you coming back for repeat servings. Get our sweet and smoky kettle corn recipe.
Spice up your Super Bowl Sunday by adding parmesan and prosciutto to your favourite kettle chips. Get our parmesan and parma ham kettle chips recipe.
A platter of baked nachos loaded with toppings is a sure win, every time. Get our baked nachos recipe.
Filled with perfectly spiced ground beef or lamb, you can add a drizzle of sweet pomegranate molasses to balance out the savoury meat flavour. Get our Turkish sausage rolls recipe.
This homemade nut mix gets a healthy dose of hot sauce. Perfect for game-time snacking. Get our sriracha nut mix recipe.
A chocolatey treat you can make ahead and leave out through the game for anyone with a sweet tooth. Get our double-chocolate brownie cookie recipe.
Add a little Spanish flair to your game day party with saucy tomato shrimp on crispy chips. Get our saucy shrimp chips recipe.
A twist on everyone’s favourite classic cookie. Get our skillet chocolate chip cookie recipe.
Throw a healthier option (or two) in the mix this weekend with fresh veggies, roasted nuts and a yogurt dip. Get our labneh with spiced nuts recipe.
Mini steak and arugula sliders are perfectly portable. Get our steak sliders recipe.
We have five winning combinations for homemade pizza—ideal for offering up during the game.
Grilled lamb pops make a great finger food while cheering on your favourite team. Get our grilled lamb pops recipe.
Two ingredients—chocolate and chips—come together to make your new favourite sweet and salty snack. Get our chocolate-coated kettle chips recipe.
