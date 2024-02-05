Samosa Puffs With Cranberry Chutney

These samosa puffs are one of Jennifer Pallian's favourite finger foods to bring to a party. What’s not to love about savoury spiced-chicken samosa filling tucked into buttery, flaky puff pastry—à la sausage roll? Serve with festive cranberry chutney for dipping, or swap in store-bought mango or tamarind chutney. Get our samosa puffs with cranberry chutney recipe here.

Produced by Chantal Braganza and Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Prop Styling by Catherine Doherty, Food Styling by Eshun Mott.